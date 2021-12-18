Devastating eight-alarm fire in Brighton fire extinguished after 26-hour effort

Both injured firefighters were treated and released from local hospitals, Alkins said in a phone interview Saturday, and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters wrapped up a marathon 26-hour battle against the fire Saturday morning, extinguishing the last hotspots inside the building at 185 Corey Road, according to firefighter Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman.

Investigators were working Saturday to determine the cause of Friday’s devastating eight-alarm blaze that tore through a Brighton commercial building, left two firefighters with minor injuries, and displaced several businesses.

A cause for the fire has not been determined, he said.

Officials with the city’s inspectional services department were expected to check the building’s structural integrity Saturday, he said.

Advertisement

“It’s a big building, [and] certain parts of it are definitely destroyed,” Alkins said.

The 13,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1910, according to the city’s assessing department.

The Brookline Academy of Dance was among the businesses in the building.

On Facebook, Erin Washington posted photos of her two dance studios, announcing their “extreme damage” in to the fire “with great sadness.”

“We are heartbroken for all of our Academy dancers,” Washington said. “Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this unprecedented situation.”

More than 150 Boston and Brookline firefighters responded to the scene, Alkins said, while crews from several other communities covered Boston.

Boston firefighters received several 911 calls reporting the blaze at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The first crews who arrived on scene reported heavy flames and black smoke coming from the building and struck a fourth alarm.

Three people — the building’s owner and the owners of two of the businesses — were inside when the fire broke out, but escaped safely, Alkins said.

Firefighting efforts were hindered by the size and design of the building, which was subdivided into several offices and studios, plus thick, black smoke inside the structure. When crews opened the roof to vent the building, smoke poured out into the surrounding neighborhood.

Advertisement

Strong winds fueled the flames, and ladder trucks had difficulty getting equipment into place due to the number of low-hanging overhead wires nearby, according to Alkins.

About an hour after crews first arrived, officials sounded a sixth alarm and firefighters were pulled out of the building amid concerns that it could collapse, Alkins said.

“We had to be concerned with safety. Once you get in the building, with the size of the building and the smoke — you couldn’t see — it presented a lot of challenges,” Alkins said.

Crews worked from outside to extinguish the flames, but were still hampered by the intense amount of smoke coming from the building. After nearly three hours of firefighting, crews ordered an eighth alarm.

The amount of water used to fight the flames and put out hot spots contributed to the damage, he said.

“Between the water and the flames, firefighters weren’t able to get into the building like we normally go through a building because it just wasn’t safe,” Alkins said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.