Harvard moves to mostly remote learning in first three weeks of January

Harvard University will move to mostly remote learning for the first three weeks of January following a rise in local COVID-19 cases and the spreading of the new Omicron variant, the university’s administration said Saturday.
The announcement comes two days after Harvard told students and staff that a COVID-19 booster would be required for the spring semester, and that Omicron was likely present on Harvard’s campus.
“Please know that we do not take this step lightly,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow and other university leaders said in a statement Saturday. “It is reinforced by the guidance of public health experts who have advised the University throughout the pandemic. As always, we make this decision with the health and safety of our community as our top priority.”
Only students who have already been approved to stay on campus during this period and those with “compelling individual circumstances” will be allowed to live in university housing during the three weeks, according to the statement.
Some of the university’s winter session classes will be in person, like lab courses and clinicals, but most students will be remote.
The shift to online learning follows a rise in COVID-19 numbers throughout Massachusetts, with the state reporting 6,345 new confirmed cases and 45 new confirmed deaths on Friday.
On Wednesday, health officials identified the first three cases of the variant in Boston — all of which were detected in adults who were not fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms.
“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able.”
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
