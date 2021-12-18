Harvard moves to mostly remote learning in first three weeks of January

Harvard University will move to mostly remote learning for the first three weeks of January following a rise in local COVID-19 cases and the spreading of the new Omicron variant, the university’s administration said Saturday.

The announcement comes two days after Harvard told students and staff that a COVID-19 booster would be required for the spring semester, and that Omicron was likely present on Harvard’s campus.

“Please know that we do not take this step lightly,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow and other university leaders said in a statement Saturday. “It is reinforced by the guidance of public health experts who have advised the University throughout the pandemic. As always, we make this decision with the health and safety of our community as our top priority.”