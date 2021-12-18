Prisoner taken to hospital after stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk was taken to the hospital Friday after he was stabbed by another inmate with a homemade weapon during an altercation, prison officials said.
Officials said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital outside the prison. He has since been returned to the facility, officials said.
Prison staff reported “a physical altercation” between the two men about 6 p.m. on Friday, officials said. The men separated from each other as emergency personnel responded, officials said.
The weapon was recovered and the incident is being investigated, officials said.
Prison officials said the names of the men involved will not be released.