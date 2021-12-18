fb-pixel Skip to main content

Prisoner taken to hospital after stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

Updated December 18, 2021, 38 minutes ago

An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk was taken to the hospital Friday after he was stabbed by another inmate with a homemade weapon during an altercation, prison officials said.

Officials said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital outside the prison. He has since been returned to the facility, officials said.

Prison staff reported “a physical altercation” between the two men about 6 p.m. on Friday, officials said. The men separated from each other as emergency personnel responded, officials said.

The weapon was recovered and the incident is being investigated, officials said.

Advertisement

Prison officials said the names of the men involved will not be released.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video