Prisoner taken to hospital after stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk was taken to the hospital Friday after he was stabbed by another inmate with a homemade weapon during an altercation, prison officials said.

Officials said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital outside the prison. He has since been returned to the facility, officials said.

Prison staff reported “a physical altercation” between the two men about 6 p.m. on Friday, officials said. The men separated from each other as emergency personnel responded, officials said.