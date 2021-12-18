Teen’s cancer survival story wins $50k grant for Sweet Paws Rescue of Groveland

The 14-year-old, who was diagnosed in 2017, told his parents he was “puppy deprived.” But his family was too busy with doctor’s appointments to add a dog to their schedules.

Graham MacLaury, a pediatric brain cancer survivor, dreamed of raising a puppy ever since he bonded with the therapy dogs at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Graham's "puppy deprivation" was cured when he adopted Phoebe, a pit bull/Australian shepherd mix, from Sweet Paws Rescue of Groveland.

That changed in June, 2020, when Graham adopted Phoebe, a pit bull and Australian shepherd mix, from Sweet Paws Rescue, a nonprofit in Groveland.

“I always wanted to raise a puppy, but now I completely understand why they [his parents] waited, because if I was younger, I wouldn’t have been able to train and raise Phoebe,” Graham said from his home in Vermont. “So I’m grateful for that.”

Now Sweet Paws Rescue is thanking Graham and his mom for helping the volunteer organization win a $50,000 grant from Petco, the national pet supply retailer.

Emily Evans MacLaury submitted her son’s story to Petco’s Adoption Love Story contest in September. Her entry resulted in a $50,000 prize that was presented this month to Sweet Paws.

“When a dog hopped on his bed, his beaming smile emerged from under the tubes and swollen features,” she wrote of Graham’s hospital stays. “To hear him describe it made everything clear. ‘Dogs just see me as a person. They don’t see cancer.’”

Evans MacLaury said she and Graham were excited to learn their story was among the contest winners.

“I had done a lot of blog writing while Graham was sick, so I was happy to keep writing for this contest,” Evans MacLaury said in a phone interview. “Later I got this e-mail that we were one of the winners, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is real.’ And Graham was immediately doing the math of how many dogs they could spay, neuter, and feed with that money.”

Sweet Paws founder Cynthia Sweet said the gift is a godsend for her grassroots organization.

“We pack a big punch— I think we’re just as effective as big shelters, but we do it on a shoestring,” Sweet said. “So $50,000, it’s not like that’s going to some big CEO’s salary.”

Sweet said she plans to use the grant to pay for veterinary, food and transportation costs. The organization prioritizes rescuing cats and dogs from Massachusetts, but also accepts pets from Alabama and Mississippi, which have large stray populations, she said.

“There’s a saying in dog rescue, and it goes ‘Dog rescue is like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon,’ and it’s true,” Sweet said, who started the organization 10 years ago.

Phoebe was rescued as a puppy in Mississippi, where her litter was found abandoned under a home’s deck, according to Graham’s mom. She said as soon as Graham and Phoebe met, the two had an instant connection.

“Graham sat down next to Phoebe, and she immediately rolled onto her back belly-up,” Evans MacLaury said. “She just loved Graham from the start.”

Pictured is Graham holding Phoebe soon after her adoption in June 2020. Emily Evans MacLaury

