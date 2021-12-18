Two injured after car crashes in Southborough home and bursts into flames; residents displaced

Two people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a Southborough home early Saturday morning and burst into flames, the Southborough Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Police and firefighters responded to the home at 89 Framingham Road about 1:30 a.m. and found the vehicle engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to the first and second levels of the house, the statement said. Residents were able to escape safely but cannot return to their home due to significant fire, smoke, and structural damage, the fire department said.

The driver and passenger in the car, who authorities have not identified, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, the fire department said.

Southborough firefighters, with help from the Westborough and Marlborough fire departments, worked to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, the department’s statement said.

