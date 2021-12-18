Two men arrested, drugs and cash seized as part of investigation near Mass. and Cass, Boston police say

Two Boston men were arrested Thursday for allegedly selling drugs in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis. Officers seized cash, weapons, and drugs while carrying out search warrants at apartments in Hyde Park and Roxbury, police said in a statement.

Police said the arrests are part of a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Mass. and Cass area and the Dudley Triangle.

Police found $230,000 as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson firearm, 254 grams of crack cocaine, and multiple packages of fentanyl and suboxone during a search at 204 Neponset Valley Parkway in Hyde Park, the statement said. Police also recovered crack cocaine during a search at 27c Dimock St. in Roxbury, the statement said.