Biden to issue ‘stark warning’ on vaccination amid COVID surge

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to warn the nation of the perils of remaining unvaccinated against the coronavirus in a planned speech Tuesday as the omicron variant takes hold in the U.S. and the nation experiences a surge in cases.

“We are prepared for the rising case levels, and @POTUS will detail how we will respond to this challenge,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter. “He will remind Americans that they can protect themselves from severe illness from Covid-19 by getting vaccinated and getting their booster shot when they are eligible.”

Biden’s planned speech comes amid mounting Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., with outbreaks that have forced the cancellation of Broadway shows and football games. Nations worldwide are weighing new border controls and restrictions on indoor gatherings.