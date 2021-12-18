As COVID surges, experts say US booster effort is far behind

“It’s scary,” the physician said this week as patients drifted in and out of his storefront in suburban Sacramento. “We’re not seeing the rise we were hoping for.”

Now with the omicron variant driving a new surge, Oshita has awaited a new rush, for booster shots this time. So far, he has been waiting in vain.

Nine months ago, the lines stretched out the doors at Dr. Rusty Oshita’s three urgent care clinics, teeming with patients frantic to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the pandemic has surged toward its third year, shape-shifting into the new omicron variant and spiking dangerously in the Northeast, around the Great Lakes and in other parts of the country, health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted. But the going has been slow.

Of American adults who are fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster shot, only about 30% have received one, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And among all Americans, only about 1 in 6 has received a booster.

Some states may be undercounting, but the lag is alarming because omicron infections appear to evade regular one- or two-dose vaccinations. Vaccines still provide robust protection against severe illness, but when it comes to preventing the virus from getting a foothold in the first place, scientists increasingly believe that three shots are the new two shots.

Just more than half of Americans 65 and older — the population most vulnerable to a severe outcome from the virus — have received a booster. And public health experts are concerned that socioeconomic disparities in vaccination rates will be exacerbated as booster shots roll out.

Widespread, lasting immunization is critical to controlling the virus, according to health officials. Normal life in this country, scientists say, depends on the willingness of Americans to act both in their individual and in the broader community interest.

The vaccine rollout, 1 year old this week, has averted about 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to a recent report by the Commonwealth Fund. But it has been plagued by polarization, misinformation and lately by muddled communication from the federal government — first over who was eligible and most recently over whether a booster shot would make a difference.