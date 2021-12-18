After relegated to the bench, Kemba Walker gets rare chance to start for the Knicks

So coach Tom Thibodeau went to an alternative, one he did not want to use. He put Kemba Walker in the starting lineup to replace Rose. Walker is a four-time All-Star who has been riding the bench most of the season. He is a player who has been brilliant at times in his career, a high-scoring point guard with New York roots.

The New York Knicks were in a dire situation entering Saturday night’s game against the Celtics with six players in COVID-19 protocol and point guard Derrick Rose at less than 100 percent with a sprained ankle.

But Walker’s past accomplishments mean nothing for the Knicks. He signed with New York with the purpose of resuscitating his career, proving to the Celtics he had something left after Brad Stevens quickly shipped him to Oklahoma City a week after taking over as president of basketball operations.

It was a heart-warming story, briefly. The Bronx kid coming home to help his hometown team take the next step with his re-lubricated knee.

Until Saturday, Walker had been on the Knicks bench since Nov. 26, Thibodeau’s decision. New York decided Walker was too small — as if the team didn’t know he was 5-foot-10 on a good day when it signed him — and Thibodeau has maintained he doesn’t view Walker as anything but a starter.

Walker’s been a professional, participated in practice, served as a cheerleader at the end of the bench, but his signing was an experiment that seems to have failed. And it justifies why Stevens was so eager to trade the final two years of his contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford.

It’s a sad development for a player who signed with the Celtics three years ago as the missing piece, the more mature and cohesive replacement for Kyrie Irving, the fiery, diminutive point guard who could score in bunches. With Charlotte, Walker dropped 43 on the Celtics, prompting Irving to blame Stevens for refusing to trap him in the fourth quarter. Signing Walker seemed like such a good idea.

Walker played a sparkling first half of his first season in Boston, strained his left knee just before the All-Star break and then aggravated the injury by playing 29 minutes in the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago. He was never the same.

There became real reason for concern when Walker returned back from the pandemic break still requiring maintenance on his left knee. Perhaps the most crushing blow to Walker’s career and reputation is when Toronto coach Nick Nurse kept running pick-and-rolls at Walker defensively and exposed his shortcomings. Walker lost his confidence after that and was never the same player.

Last season, Walker never played in back-to-back games because of knee maintenance, hindering team chemistry and adding to the plethora of team issues. Walker ended his Celtics career by getting injured again in the playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

While Stevens was fiercely loyal to Walker during his tenure as coach, he exemplified how he felt about the point guard with the Oklahoma City trade. Walker said he was hurt by the deal and wanted to atone by thriving with the rival Knicks.

Now, he has a chance to stick it to the Celtics after 10 games on the bench.

Meanwhile, the Knicks also signed former Celtic Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million contract during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Fournier said his first desire was to return to Boston but the Knicks offered more money, more than Stevens wanted to sacrifice with the 2022 salary cap in mind.

Fournier has been disappointing for the Knicks, at best. After burning the Celtics with 32 points in the season opener, he’s scored 20 or more points just three times. He scored 2 points in 29 minutes in Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors before returning for 23 Thursday against the Houston Rockets.

While Fournier battled COVID-19 during his 16-game Celtics stretch last season, he managed to shoot 46.7 percent from the 3-point line. That number has dipped to 37.2 percent this season and he’s shooting a career-worst 41.4 percent.

The Knicks thought they were hurting the Celtics by plucking two starters from their roster but neither signing has worked out to New York’s satisfaction. Fournier has the worst player efficiency rating of any of the New York regulars besides Nerlens Noel. Walker wasn’t playing in fourth quarters, as Thibodeau used the more trusted Rose.

New York entered Saturday last place in the Atlantic Division and ravaged by COVID-19 cases, while cornerstones Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have each had dips in production from last season.

The Knicks hope that perhaps Walker can become an attractive trade chip for a team looking for a veteran leader who can play 20-plus minutes. The season is barely two months old and it appears the Knicks have given up on Walker, which makes his story even more disheartening because he’s considered one of the league’s more genuine players and teammates.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.