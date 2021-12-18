Brooklyn Nets place Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in NBA health and safety protocols

Durant already was scheduled for a night off to rest Saturday against Orlando on the opening night of a back-to-back. Instead, he became ineligible to play anyway when he was added to the injury report.

The Nets’ COVID-19 outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high nine players on the injury report for that reason.

Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him.

The Nets decided Friday that Irving would rejoin them for practices and road games, though he remains ineligible to play at home because he hasn’t met New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for athletes playing in the city’s public venues.

The Nets had decided before the season that Irving wouldn’t be a part-time player and wouldn’t be with the team unless he could play in all their games. But concerned with the heavy burden Durant has faced — his 37 minutes per game are second in the league — and needing to add a body while they keep losing them, they said the point guard would be back.

Irving first needed to get tested to be cleared to play and apparently he either tested positive or had an inconclusive result.

James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, Paul Millsap, and James Johnson all are listed as out because of the protocols.

Needing to have eight players to start a game, the Nets scrapped their plan to rest Patty Mills and said he would be available. They also signed swingman James Ennis III and guard Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts.

Also Saturday, Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley entered health and safety protocols ahead of their game against at Milwaukee.

Canucks, Maple Leafs have weekend games postponed

Along with the NHL shutting down the Bruins and Predators through Christmas, bringing to five the number of teams in COVID-19 limbo, weekend games for the Canucks and Maple Leafs also were postponed as the league tries to control a spiraling outbreak in its locker rooms.

Boston and Nashville join Calgary, Colorado, and Florida, which already had been shut down through next week because of outbreaks. Saturday night’s game between Toronto and Vancouver and Sunday’s Arizona-Vancouver and Toronto-Seattle games were also postponed.

The NHL and its players association agreed to daily testing and other enhanced protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They will take effect immediately and last at least through Jan. 1, with an evaluation no later than Jan. 7.

Approximately 70 players — 10 percent of the league — are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and the number of games postponed this season has climbed past 20. Several Canadian provinces are now or will soon limit attendance at large events like NHL games to 50% of capacity.

Besides the daily testing for players and coaches, the league said “additional pre-game testing may be implemented, on a case-by-case basis, when a COVID outbreak occurs within a team.”

Moments after the announcement, Detroit placed three players, coach Jeff Blashill, and assistant coach Alex Tanguay in the protocol ahead of Saturday night’s home game against New Jersey. The Red Wings have the only unvaccinated player in the league, Tyler Bertuzzi.

The NHL still plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February — unless COVID-19 disruptions prove to be too much.

The NHL has until Jan. 10 to opt out of the Winter Games without financial penalty, but it retains the right to cancel its plans up until players are scheduled to travel to Beijing.

World junior hockey pre-tournament games pushed back

Pre-tournament play in the world junior hockey championship was pushed back because of the COVID-19 surge.

Hockey Canada said it amended the schedule due to the “changing epidemiological situation” surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19. The warm-up games were set to start Sunday, with Canada scheduled to play Switzerland in Red Deer, Alberta. The tournament is set to start Dec. 26.

While the updated schedule hasn’t been finalized, the pre-tournament games won’t start until Thursday. Hockey Canada also paused the sale of tickets for the pre-tournament games. Eleven games were scheduled as part of the pre-tournament schedule, with each team playing a minimum of two games.

The teams arrived in Canada this week. Players and staff were required to produce two negative tests before departing for Canada and have been tested every day since their arrival.

Tennessee-Memphis men’s basketball game canceled

The men’s basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.

The Volunteers had warmed up and were ready to play when the game was called off at 9:54 a.m. with several hundred fans already in attendance. Tipoff had been scheduled for 11 a.m.

Memphis players did not enter the arena. It was not clear exactly how many players were in the COVID-19 protocols.

The game was to be played in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, a midway point between the two programs’ campuses.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes decided to hold an intrasquad scrimmage for fans in attendance.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Alabama announced it will play Davidson on Tuesday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

The matchup was set after No. 23 Colorado State had to pull out of the game with the Crimson Tide and Loyola College couldn’t play Davidson on Wednesday night, both because of COVID-19 issues.

English Premier League takes another hit

The English Premier League’s schedule took a further hit when a COVID-19 outbreak in Aston Villa’s squad sparked the postponement of its match against Burnley.

The game was called off around two hours before kickoff, with Villa telling the league it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday.

The league approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries, and illness.”

England continued to be the most heavily disrupted of the major soccer countries in Europe.

So depleted was the Premier League schedule, there was only one game Saturday — Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds. That was played despite Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying there had been more coronavirus cases among the club’s players and staff.

Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads.

The league said the games set for Sunday — Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea, and Tottenham-Liverpool — “are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

The total number of games to have been postponed over the past week stands at 10. Only six games were called off all last season because of the coronavirus.

Burnley has had two games postponed on the day of the fixture in the last four days. Its home match against Watford was also called off a few hours before kickoff on Wednesday.

Premier League managers will meet Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation, with some managers advocating a break in play to reduce the outbreaks, and others saying the games should continue.

The league has already reintroduced emergency measures such as more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors. Its board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis and “based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.”

In Europe’s other big soccer countries, there was minimal disturbance to the schedule.

All of the weekend’s Bundesliga and second-division games went ahead as planned in Germany, albeit with few or no fans attending. French Cup games were going ahead as planned, and Serie A games were taking place as scheduled with 75% capacity in stadiums. The Spanish league was keeping games on despite an outbreak that has sidelined several Real Madrid players. Authorities have allowed soccer stadiums to be at full capacity since the end of September.