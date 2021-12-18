fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins-Senators game on Sunday will not be played as team grapples with COVID-19 outbreak

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated December 18, 2021, 13 minutes ago
The Bruins scrapped practice on Saturday morning, and Sunday's game in Ottawa will be canceled as well.
The Bruins scrapped practice on Saturday morning, and Sunday's game in Ottawa will be canceled as well.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the NHL, the Bruins canceled practice on Saturday as the team underwent testing. According to a league source, Sunday’s game against Ottawa will not be played.

The Bruins planned to take the ice in Brighton Saturday morning after returning home from Thursday’s loss to the Islanders. On Friday morning, the league announced the Bruins’ Saturday game against the Canadiens in Montreal was postponed.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association announced Saturday morning the adoption of enhanced COVID-19 measures, to remain in place until at least Jan. 7. The beefed-up protocols include round-the-clock masking, distancing during meals, and prohibition against indoor meals on the road in establishments open to the public. Teams will undergo daily testing, as well as pre-game testing when deemed necessary by the NHL and NHLPA if an outbreak occurs within a team.

Seven Bruins players and one staffer have entered COVID protocols this week as cases continue to spike around the league.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.

