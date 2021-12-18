In having their seven-game win streak snapped, the Patriots had all of their weaknesses exposed by the Colts

The offensive line couldn’t block anyone, as the Colts finished with four tackles for loss. The defensive line got pushed around, allowing 228 rushing yards and a back-breaking 67-yard touchdown to ice the game. Mac Jones made rookie mistakes and threw his first career red-zone interception. The offense lacked pop and was shut out in the first half for the first time in 100 games. The special teams allowed their league-high third blocked punt of the season. And Bill Belichick coached timidly, kicking a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and goal when trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter.

▪ It wasn’t going to be sunshine and rainbows forever for the Patriots. All of their flaws came bubbling to the surface in the loss to the Colts, which snapped the Patriots’ seven-game win streak.

The 9-5 Patriots will either be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the AFC after this weekend. They are still in good position to win the division, and the No. 1 seed is still within reach. And they showed good fight in scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.

But the Patriots have several issues on both sides of the ball that could eventually haunt them in the playoffs. The Colts exposed all of them.

▪ Belichick fell to 15-7 in games following a bye, with back-to-back losses. His Patriots were surprisingly flat and sloppy for a team that had 12 days to prepare.

The Patriots lost the penalty battle, 8-2. A nice screen pass to Jonnu Smith was wiped out by an ineligible man downfield penalty by Shaq Mason. Hunter Henry and Mike Onwenu committed false starts in the red zone. Rhamondre Stevenson ran into Isaiah Wynn and was tackled for a 3-yard loss. Brandon King jumped offsides on a field goal. And Jones took a curious delay of game penalty, even though the offense got to the line of scrimmage with 13 seconds on the play clock.

When the opening drive of the game ended with a penalty on Mason, a delay of game penalty, a short run and a sack, you knew the Patriots would be in for a long night.

▪ Jones looked like a rookie for the first three quarters before coming to life in the fourth, finishing with 299 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. His interception inside the red zone was the first of his career, and Jones never saw linebacker Darius Leonard lurking over the middle of the field. Jones’s second interception, snagged by Bobby Okereke near the sideline, was a double-whammy — Jones was late on the throw, and he didn’t put enough mustard on it.

But you have to give Jones a lot of credit for finding a spark in the fourth quarter and leading the Patriots to 17 points. Jones shows rare toughness and poise for a rookie.

▪ Wynn was again involved in too many negative plays. On the opening drive, Wynn whiffed badly on a sack by DeForest Buckner on third down. Later in the first half he ran into Stevenson in the backfield, resulting in a 3-yard loss. And he committed a false start in the red zone in the third quarter. Wynn has been one of the team’s biggest disappointments this season.

The offensive line did Jones no favors, as he consistently was in long-yardage situations, and consistently had a hand in his face as he tried to pass. Damien Harris missed the game with a hamstring injury, and Stevenson was held to just 36 yards on 10 rushes.

▪ What a catch by N’Keal Harry, using his big body to box out the defender and come down with a 43-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. It’s rather amazing that Harry, who stands 6 feet 4 inches, hasn’t been able to do that more often in his career.

▪ The Patriots’ defense clamped down in the second half, and held Carson Wentz to just 57 passing yards for the game. But this was the second time in three weeks the Patriots knew they had to shut down the run, and they couldn’t do it. They allowed 270 rushing yards in a win over Tennessee, and Saturday allowed 228 yards to the Colts. Everyone in the building knew Jonathan Taylor would get the ball, yet he still rushed 29 times for 170 yards, including a game-icing 67-yard touchdown.

▪ The Patriots wanted to put the ball in Wentz’s hands, but when the Colts had a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, they had run the ball 18 times and thrown just six passes. The Colts made a statement on their first touchdown drive, rushing seven times for 70 yards and throwing just one pass, a quick flip on the goal line for a touchdown.

The Patriots have to be concerned that the Colts were able to control the game at the line of scrimmage

▪ The Colts’ Frank Reich is one coach who is definitely not afraid of Belichick and the Patriots. He, of course, was the offensive coordinator of the Eagles when they put up 41 points on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and scored on the “Philly Special” on fourth down from the 1-yard line.

Saturday, Reich used another variation of that play, in which Taylor flipped the ball to Wentz, who then flipped it to Nyheim Hines for an 8-yard touchdown as the Patriots watched helplessly. The Colts also went 3 for 3 on fourth down.

The Colts proved Saturday night that they are for real, and they won’t be an easy opponent in the playoffs.

▪ It’s shocking to see a Belichick-coached team allow one blocked punt, let alone three in one season. There was nothing complicated about this one — Jakob Johnson simply neglected to block Matthew Adams rushing right up the middle.

Only nine teams in NFL history have allowed more than three blocked punts in a season (the record is six by the 1988 Steelers). It’s inexcusable for a team that uses as many resources on special teams as the Patriots do.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.