It’s a tough one to beat, as Scituate boys’ hockey topples Patriot League rival Hanover

“It’s a hell of a feeling,” Coyne said postgame. “Especially when you beat a great team like Hanover.”

Two hours and 32 shots faced later, Coyne was far from alone. He was hugged by junior defenseman Matt Seghezzi and then swarmed by the rest of his teammates after holding off a top-flight Hanover offense for a 2-1 Scituate win.

Scituate goalie Cole Coyne was the first dressed Sailor out of the locker room Saturday at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke. The senior, a returning Patriot League All-Star, stared out at the ice well before students piled in for a rivalry game with Division 3 heavyweight Hanover.

No. 12 Hanover (3-1, 1-1 Patriot) has made the Division 3 state final four times since 2014, claiming a pair of state titles in that span.

Scituate (3-1, 2-0), though, is the Hawks’ stiffest competition in the Fisher Division. That was clear Saturday when the Sailors killed four Hanover power plays and kept senior captains Robbie Hanna and Max DaSilva off the board.

“Whenever we play them, we know it’s going to be a battle,” Scituate coach Brian Hurcombe said. “And, more times than not, they’ve gotten the best of us. This was great to come out on top.”

Hanover, which lit the lamp scored seven goals Wednesday in its league-opening victory over Plymouth South, piled up 17 more shots on net than Scituate. Hurcombe implored his team to be more aggressive.

The Sailors responded in the third period.

With 4:33 remaining, crafty Scituate forward Brendan Boyle turned defense into offense, stealing the puck away from Hanover defenseman Zach Lee and sprinting up the ice on a breakaway. Boyle fed a pass to a trailing Ben Whitman, and the fellow captain slapped one home from above the right circle.

It went down as the game-winner. Hanover’s lone goal came just over five minutes into the second frame. The Hawks capitalized on a rare mistimed glove save by Coyne. After the puck fell out of the senior’s mitt, Hanover forward Ben Lines tried to kick it into the cage. He collected his own rebound and poked a shot past Coyne.

At the time, Lines’s scoring play was the equalizer because, 24 seconds into the period, Scituate forward Dylan McDonald cashed in on a second-chance, doorstep opportunity of his own.

Despite the uneven tilt in the penalty box (four for Scituate, just one for Hanover) and getting more than doubled up in shots, the Sailors triumphed, handing Hanover an early-season loss for the second year in a row.

“I feel like this is a real turning point in our season,” Coyne said. “I feel like this proves we can give anyone a game.

“We can beat anyone.”

Andover 6, Shrewsbury 1 — Joe Bucci scored twice and the Golden Warriors (1-1) cruised in a DCL/MVC 1 matchup at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Feehan 1 — Jackson Sylvester scored twice and Matt Deminico had a goal and assist for the Bishops (1-1) in the Catholic Central League matchup at New England Sports Village, where Feehan alum and assistant coach AJ Quetta was honored with a pregame rink dedication.

Bishop Stang 9, Matignon 1 — Justin Gouveia (3 goals, assist), Jack Jedrey (goal, 3 assists), and Quinn Pine (goal, 3 assists) totaled 12 points, as the top line paved the way to a Catholic Central League win for the Spartans (2-0) at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Bourne 4, Groton-Dunstable 3 — Chris Klueber scored on a penalty shot with 13 seconds left and the hosts (1-3) took home the consolation game of the Canalmen Classic at Gallo Ice Arena.

Brookline 5, Wellesley 3 — Emmett Teahan had 2 goals and 2 assists, and Caleb Weldon added 2 goals to lead the Warriors (2-1) in the Bay State Carey win at Wellesley Sports Center. James Redding also scored his first varsity goal for Brookline.

Hull/Cohasset 7, Middleborough 1 — Wade Puzzella notched a hat trick to lead Hull/Cohasset (1-0) to the season-opening South Shore League win at Connell Rink in Weymouth.

Danvers 4, Winthrop 3 — Junior Bobby Joyce scored the game-winning goal in overtime, pouncing upon a rebound out of a scrum to lift the Falcons (3-1) to a Northeastern Conference Dunn Division win at Larsen Rink in Winthrop. Following a penalty by the Vikings (0-1), the Falcons set up their 4-on-3 advantage along the half-wall, leading to the game-winner.

“Bobby did a great job finding it and letting it fly,” Danvers first-year coach Kevin Fessette said. “It was perfect, right side under the goalie’s glove.”

Sophomore Mike Delisio paced the Falcons with a goal and an assist, one of eight players to make the scoresheet. Freshman goaltender Brayden Holt earned the win for the Falcons, turning in a strong effort after letting up two early goals.

“It was cool to see him bounce back and make some outstanding saves,” Fessette said. “He kept us in the game late, stopping a two on one, and gave us a chance to win. It’s a good growing experience for him.”

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 6, Everett/Revere 4 — The Gryphons (1-0) rallied with five goals in the third period, getting a hat trick from Cam Arsenault and 41 saves from Cam Currier for the nonleague win at Allied Veterans Rink in Everett.

Lowell 5, Boston Latin 4 — Colin Pickett scored twice, including the winner with 29 seconds left, to lift the Red Raiders (1-2) in a DCL/MVC 2 matchup at Janas Rink in Lowell.

Marshfield 9, Silver Lake 1 — Sophomore Cam McGettrick led a balanced effort with 2 goals for the Rams (2-0), who broke open a 1-1 game after the first period and rolled to the Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Masconomet 6, Marblehead 2 — Senior captain Richard Guarino scored two goals and added an assist for Masco (2-0) in the Northeastern Conference win at the Valley Forum in Haverhill.

Milton Academy 3, Westminster 1 — Ethan Davidson, Jake Pohl and Mikka Kelechian each netted a goal for the Mustangs (4-1-1).

Natick 4, Milton 0 — James Carr, Eric Santospago, Austin Leombruno and Nick Haswell were the goal scorers for the Redhawks (1-0), and Tim Cushing earned the shutout in his first varsity start in the Bay State League showdown at William Chase Arena.

North Quincy 5, Pembroke 1 — Vinny O’Leary and Lucas Hooley each scored twice and the Red Raiders (1-0) won their Patriot League season opener at Quincy Youth Arena.

Norwood 4, Hopkinton 0 — Sophomore Sam Lally scored his first career goal for the host Mustangs (4-0), and senior Bryan Metayer found the back of the net twice in the Tri-Valley League shutout win at the Skating Club of Boston.

Reading 5, Burlington 1 — Junior Robbie Granara’s hat trick propelled the No. 17 Rockets (2-0) in a Middlesex League battle at Burlington Ice Palace.

St. John’s Prep 8, Hingham 2 — Van Sicklin scored two goals and Tommy Sarni had a hat trick for the No. 9 Eagles (1-0), who used a five-goal second period to dominate the top-ranked Harbormen at the Essex Sports Center.

Tabor 6, Frederick Gunn (Conn.) 0 — Jack Brandt potted a goal and tallied four assists and August Ackerman posted the shutout for the Seawolves (3-2) in a matchup at Avon Old Farms.

Waltham 2, Westford 1 — Kevin Dann and Justin Cormier found the back of the net for the host Hawks (2-1) in the MVC/Dual County League game at Veterans’ Memorial Rink.

Weymouth 2, Needham 0 — Ryan Guadiano scored his first varsity goal and Grady Saltify earned the shutout for the Wildcats (2-1) in the Bay State Conference road win at Babson Skating Arena.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth South 2 — With less than a minute to go in overtime, sophomore Luke Tropeano (2 goals) fired a shot that sailed past the opposing goalie’s left shoulder as the Panthers (1-1) won the Patriot League matchup at Rockland Ice Arena. Junior Matt Solari added the third goal of the contest, and goalie Erik Dean stopped 19 shots.

Woburn 3, Stoneham 1 — Jackson Powers scored twice and Joey D’Arrigo had the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Tanners (2-0) in the Middlesex League win at Stoneham Arena.