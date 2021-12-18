Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley questionable to return vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots ruled linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley as questionable to return in Saturday night’s game against the Colts.

Bentley, who had been limited in practice all week with an injury top his ribs, tweaked his ankle on the Colts’ second offensive drive of the game.

Bentley, 25, has been banged up this season, appearing on the injury report since Week 4 (shoulder Weeks 4-6, ribs Weeks 7-15). He missed New England’s game against Tampa Bay because of the shoulder injury.