Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley questionable to return vs. Colts

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated December 18, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Ja'Whaun Bentley had been limited in practice all week with a ribs injury.
Ja'Whaun Bentley had been limited in practice all week with a ribs injury.Todd Kirkland/Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots ruled linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley as questionable to return in Saturday night’s game against the Colts.

Bentley, who had been limited in practice all week with an injury top his ribs, tweaked his ankle on the Colts’ second offensive drive of the game.

Bentley, 25, has been banged up this season, appearing on the injury report since Week 4 (shoulder Weeks 4-6, ribs Weeks 7-15). He missed New England’s game against Tampa Bay because of the shoulder injury.

Bentley entered Saturday’s game as the Patriots’ leading tackler (81 total in 12 games). He also has forced three fumbles and deflected two passes.

Follow along with the game here.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.

