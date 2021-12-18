Josh Richardson comes off the bench to score 27 points to spark the Celtics to a victory over the Knicks.

The night unfolded much like Boston’s topsy turvy year has. This time, the Celtics had a big lead completely erased before regaining their focus before it was too late, as they held on for a draining 114-107 win at TD Garden.

Boston had just 10 available players, including Justin Jackson, who was signed earlier in the day using a hardship exception, and New York had nine. But this season has been a struggle for both teams, and neither had any time to feel sorry for itself.

The Celtics and Knicks entered Saturday night’s game with two rosters that have been ravaged by COVID-19 in recent days, much like many others around the NBA.

Josh Richardson led the Celtics with 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 25 points and 9 rebounds. Former Celtics Evan Fournier (32 points) and Kemba Walker (29) paced New York.

The Celtics led by 15 points at halftime before Walker, playing his first game in nearly a month after being removed from New York’s rotation, caught fire with a 17-point third quarter and pushed the Knicks into the lead, leading a loud and rowdy contingent of Knicks fans to make their voices heard.

But the Celtics punched back behind the strong play of Richardson. The guard returned Friday after missing two games because of COVID-19 and has looked refreshed and ready this weekend.

Boston trailed by 3 early in the fourth before Richardson put it back in front with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Celtics led, 111-107, when Julius Randle rushed upcourt with 50 seconds left with a chance to pull his team within 2, but he missed, and Richardson drilled another 3-pointer at the other end, saving the Celtics from a disastrous weekend.

Observations from the game:

▪ Walker received a nice ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup. It’s been the most challenging season of the former All-Star’s career. After signing with New York last summer, he was removed from the rotation in late November and had not played in a game since then. The move did little to help New York’s fortunes, however, as the team entered Saturday just 3-7 without him.

He got off to a strong start with a layup and a pull-up 3-pointer. He struggled through the rest of the half and missed 9 of 10 shots, but he caught fire in the third period and improbably flipped the game in New York’s favor.

He ignited a 17-2 Knicks run and then gave the Knicks a 74-69 lead when he drilled a 3-pointer with 4:18 left in the third quarter. Walker scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting over the first eight minutes of the period alone. It felt like he was getting revenge on two teams at once.

▪ The Knicks were up by 5 and had a fast-break when Walker spotted up on the left arc without a defender anywhere near him. Rather than hitting his scorching hot teammate, though, Fournier pulled up for a 3-pointer of his own that missed. A missed opportunity.

▪ Before the game, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he was hopeful that some of the team’s struggling young backups could get a jolt from the extra opportunities they’d receive due to all of the team’s absences. Payton Pritchard certainly took advantage of his chance in the first half, tallying 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. His streak started when he got a favorable bounce on a lane runner — he entered the night shooting just 17 percent from 2-point range — and followed that up by drilling three long-range darts.

Pritchard was a revelation for the Celtics last season and seized an important role as Walker dealt with knee issues. But his opportunities have been more limited this year and he has not found a rhythm. Maybe this will be the start.

Nesmith did little to take advantage of his larger role, though. He started for the first time this season and was held scoreless through the first three quarters.

▪ Just nine players scored in the first half: five for the Celtics and four for the Knicks. Celtics starters Marcus Smart and Nesmith were both scoreless, and New York did not receive a single point from its bench.





