Patriots’ Kyle Dugger, Colts’ Michael Pittman ejected after in-game skirmish

On a second and 7 from New England’s 36-yard line, Dugger and Pittman lined up opposite each other at the line of scrimmage. The two immediately got physical, as Pittman blocked to clear a lane for running back Jonathan Taylor, who muscled through for a 7-yard gain.

INDIANAPOLIS — A third-quarter scrum prompted officials to eject Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from Saturday night’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dugger and Pittman, however, continued to jostle even after Taylor made his way through. Pittman shoved Dugger’s back near the end of the run, causing Dugger to turn around and shove back. Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy then pushed Pittman into Dugger, who took off Pittman’s helmet as he brought him to the ground.

The two tussled on the field, as players circled around to break up the fracas.

Both players were flagged and ejected, causing the penalties to offset. The Colts ran the ball on third down for a loss of 2 yards, setting up a 49-yard field goal attempt. Michael Badgley missed wide left, ending the drive.

Prior to the disqualifications, Pittman had one catch on five targets, and Dugger had five tackles.

