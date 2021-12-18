New York Mets hire Buck Showalter as their manager

The New York Mets hired Buck Showalter as their new manager Saturday, choosing a leader with 20 years of experience in the job and signaling again the high expectations at Citi Field. The Mets’ owner, Steve Cohen , announced the decision on Twitter. The team plans to formally introduce Showalter as its manager Monday. Showalter, 65, got a three-year deal and another chance to take a team to the World Series. He has guided the New York Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles to the postseason without winning a pennant but is widely respected for his preparedness and attention to detail. He has won his league’s manager of the year award three times — in 1994 with the Yankees, in 2004 with the Texas Rangers and in 2014 with the Orioles. The other finalists for the job were much younger than Showalter: Matt Quatraro , 48, bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, and Joe Espada , 46, bench coach for the Houston Astros. Neither Quatraro nor Espada has ever managed in the majors, however, much like Showalter’s predecessor in New York, Luis Rojas , who had no major league managerial experience when the Mets hired him in 2020, before Cohen bought the team. Rojas, now the Yankees’ third base coach, went 103-119 overall. He was fired in October after the Mets’ late-summer collapse completed a second straight losing season under his leadership. Hiring a manager with Showalter’s pedigree is consistent with the Mets’ offseason moves before the lockout suspended transactions involving major league players Dec. 2. Cohen has invested $254.5 million in multiyear contracts for four free agents this winter: pitcher Max Scherzer , infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte . All will be at least 33 years old by opening day, and Scherzer, 37, got a three-year deal with a record average annual value of $43.3 million.

Bailey Zappe broke a pair of single-season FBS records by passing for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Western Kentucky handed Appalachian State its first-ever bowl loss by beating the Mountaineers, 59-38, in the Boca Raton Bowl. Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-5). He topped the previous FBS marks of 5,833 yards set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons in 2003 and 60 touchdowns set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the Tigers’ run to the national championship in the 2019 season . . . Jordan Mims ran for 165 yards and two touchdown and caught five passes for 71 yards and another score to help Fresno State beat UTEP, 31-24, in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque. Fresno State (10-3) won the bowl game for the first time in three tries . . . Cory Fields threw four touchdowns, including three to Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a stunning 31-10 victory over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities. It marks the first time the Bulldogs (7-5) has topped the HBCUs since 2009. Jackson State (11-2) hasn’t won the title since 1996. South Carolina State scored its first three TDs after Jackson State freshman QB Shedeur Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, committed three turnovers on a pair of interceptions and a strip-sack fumble . . . Montana State freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott completed 10 of 15 passes for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns, rushing for 155 yards and a pair of TDs on 34 carries, to send the Bobcats to their first title game in 38 years with a 31-17 win over South Dakota State in a Football Championship Series semifinal game in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State (12-2) will make its first national championship appearance since 1984, facing North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8. The Bison beat James Madison, 20-14, on Friday night . . . Auburn coach Bryan Harsin hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator. Davis replaces Mike Bobo, who was fired following a 6-6 record in their first regular season at Auburn. The team faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28. Three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, has already announced plans to transfer.

College basketball

No. 5 Gonzaga men hold off Texas Tech

Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 as No. 5 Gonzaga fought off No. 25 Texas Tech’s tenacious defense for a 69-55 win in the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix. The Bulldogs (9-2) withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure in the post, which limited Drew Timme to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting and freshman phenom Chet Holmgren to five points on 1-of-5 shooting . . . Dwon Odom scored a career-high 19 points and Nate Johnson added 17 to lift No. 22 Xavier over Marquette, 80-71, in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Jack Nunge had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Xavier (11-1, 1-0 Big East), which has won seven straight . . . Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and No. 10 Southern California (11-0) overcame a shaky start to beat Georgia Tech, 67-53, in the Colangelo Classic. Georgia Tech (5-5) labored through a gauntlet of tough games this season, losing to Wisconsin, North Carolina and No. 19 LSU before arriving in the desert. The Yellow Jackets’ biggest issue has been scoring — 207th in Division I — and it continued against the long, athletic Trojans . . . Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, Parker Stewart added 12 points and Indiana rallied past Notre Dame 64-56 at the final edition of the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Jackson-Davis, who has 26 career double-doubles and three this season, had a dunk and a pair of free throws to finish off an 12-3 surge for the Hooisers (9-2) as they broke away from a 46-46 tie, outscoring Notre Dame 18-10 over the final 8:11 . . . Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison combined for nine of Illinois’ program-record 18 3-pointers in a 106-48 win over St. Francis (Pennsylvania) in Champaign, Ill. The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn had no rival in the paint, making 9 of 11 shots with four dunks and bringing an intimidating defensive presence inside against the Red Storm (4-6) . . . Jamarius Burton’s runner with 0.4 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh over St. John’s, 59-57, in the showcase game of the Gotham Classic in New York. After St. John’s (8-3) had tied the game on two Dylan Addae-Wusu free throws, Burton took the inbounds pass and stormed down the court before lifting the game-winning shot from the left side.

Winter sports

American skier Bryce Bennett prevails in World Cup downhill

Bryce Bennett posted his first career victory for the US men’s ski team at the Dolomites resort in Val Gardena, Italy, in the first classic downhill of the World Cup season. The 6-foot-7 Californian joined teammate Steven Nyman (three downhill victories) and Bode Miller (one super-G victory) as American winners on the Saslong course. Bennett finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Otmar Striedinger of Austria and 0.32 ahead of Niels Hintermann of Switzerland amid perfect conditions . . . American Alex Ferreira captured back-to-back halfpipe wins at Copper Mountain, Colo., to become a virtual lock to make the US Olympic team for the Winter Games in Beijing. The 27-year-old silver medalist in Pyeongchang now has back-to-back wins in back-to-back competitions in the same Copper Mountain halfpipe. Ferreira scored 95.75 points at the Dew Tour contest to edge teammate Aaron Blunck. Brendan Mackay of Canada wound up third while two-time reigning Olympic champion David Wise finished fifth.

Miscellany

YouTube TV drops ESPN, other Disney-owned channels

YouTube TV dropped Disney-owned channels — including ESPN, ABC and its local affiliates, and FX — from its streaming service at 12 a.m. Saturday after a failure to reach a new carriage agreement. ESPN2 viewers found out the hard way: The channel disappeared from the streaming service late in the FCS semifinal matchup between James Madison and North Dakota State. While the dispute over per-subscriber costs was known — during ESPN’s Celtics-Warriors broadcast Friday night, several ads ran encouraging viewers to implore YouTube TV to agree to a deal — it is somewhat surprising that a deal was not reached by the midnight deadline. YouTube TV has reached last-minute deals in the past, including with NBC Universal in October. YouTube TV, owned by Google, is believed to be the second-largest streaming service, with an estimated 3 million subscribers.

CHAD FINN

