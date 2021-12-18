NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players

“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs.

Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.

Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under revised NFL protocols.

“Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation — while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two-thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”

On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams, and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.

Earlier this week, the league and the NFL Players Association updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.

Dr. Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for Washington, said in a conference call that 21 of 23 players on the team who tested positive would’ve been able to practice based on mild symptoms.

“We will continue to monitor medical and public health developments, both generally and at each club, and be prepared to adjust protocols further as conditions warrant, including to introduce greater flexibility based on medical considerations,” Goodell said.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 have changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

COVID lists continue to grow

The Browns had another starting lineman, rookie James Hudson III, test positive as they practiced indoors in preparation for the Raiders. He joins right guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on a reserve/COVID-19 list of two dozen players — and 12 starters.

With the league relaxing testing protocols, it’s possible the Browns could get some players back in time for the Raiders.

“If guys make it back, that’s great,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, who also is sidelined after testing positive. “If they don’t, we’ll be just fine.”

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list and announced their plan if their three coordinators are not cleared for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after testing positive for the virus during the week.

Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would fill in for Lazor. Longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former Cleveland head coach Mike Pettine, in his first season as Chicago’s senior defensive assistant, would call the defense. And assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn would serve as special teams coordinator.

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa on the list.

AP: Jaguars not planning to pay Urban Meyer, citing firing by cause

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press.

Neither side has publicly discussed details of Meyer’s termination, and it remains unclear how much Meyer made annually.

Owner Shad Khan dismissed Meyer early Thursday after weeks of analysis that focused on Meyer’s mounting public blunders and even more missteps behind the scenes. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11 months on the job, a tumultuous tenure that was filled with off-the-field drama and negative headlines.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told NFL.com in his first public comments since he hastily left the facility without telling anyone Wednesday. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner.

“It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build, and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

Meyer said he was devastated and added a familiar refrain from recent weeks: “I tell people losing eats away at your soul. Once you start losing, it’s hard on everybody.”

Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning. That could make it tougher for Meyer to prove he was wrongly fired or should be owed the remainder of his contract.

The Jaguars (2-11) host Houston (2-11) on Sunday, with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell serving as interim coach over assistant Charlie Strong because he has previous experience as an NFL head coach. He went 1-4 as Detroit’s interim coach last season.

A spokesman for Khan told The Associated Press on Friday that the decision to move on from Meyer was initially made following Jacksonville’s 20-0 loss at Tennessee on Sunday. A conversation Khan and Meyer had in the locker room after that shutout — Meyer had few answers for the team’s woes or how he planned to fix them — sealed a decision Khan had been mulling for weeks.

Bud Dupree back for Tennessee in time for Steelers

The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available when they play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (9-4) activated Dupree off injured reserve. The linebacker and top Titans’ free-agent signee this offseason left their win over New Orleans on Nov. 14 after playing only one snap with an abdominal injury. The team also activated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a COVID-replacement elevation. Fullback Tory Carter went on injured reserve . . . The banged-up New York Jets activated running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, and defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve prior to their game against Miami. Carter, a fourth-round draft pick in April, missed three games with a high ankle sprain. He leads the Jets with 430 yards and four touchdowns on 111 carries. Running back Tevin Coleman also is expected to play after missing last week’s game against New Orleans with a concussion.