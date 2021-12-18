Countdown to kickoff: Can Patriots extend win streak to eight in Saturday night showdown vs. Colts?

Will tonight mark a renewal of the rivalry? We’ll be offering live updates throughout. Click here to refresh.

Over the last 20 years, the Patriots and Colts have had engaged in one of the NFL’s best rivalries. From serving as the backdrop for Tom Brady’s first career start, through some memorable playoff battles in the early days of the 21st century, through Deflategate and into a new era, the two teams have always made for compelling theater.

The Patriots, well-rested coming off a bye week, are back at it against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. You can watch on NFL Network or Ch. 4.

Glove story — 6:28 p.m.

What needs to happen for the Patriots to clinch a playoff spot this weekend? — 6:25 p.m.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff spot this weekend with the following:

•NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss OR

•NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR

•NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE-LV tie + DEN loss + BAL loss OR

•NE win + MIA loss or tie + DEN-CIN tie + BAL loss

NOTE: There are other scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties.

Pregame reading list — 6:10 p.m.

The best way to prep for tonight’s contest:

Ben Volin: Urban Meyer’s Jaguars tenure was a debacle from day one

Tara Sullivan: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels continues to show he has a game plan for any situation

Nicole Yang: Patriots RB Damien Harris will not play vs. Colts Saturday

Christopher Price: The 10 most memorable Patriots-Colts games since 2001

Christopher Gasper: Credit Bill Belichick’s executive decisions, too, for the Patriots’ success this season

Khari Thompson: Five Colts players to watch against the Patriots in Week 15

Chad Finn: The Colts put their cards on the table, but expect Mac Jones and the Patriots to have the upper hand

Jim McBride: Kyle Van Noy said Dont’a Hightower ‘didn’t like me for a bit’ when he joined the Patriots in 2016. Here’s why

Ben Volin: After being spurned by Josh McDaniels in 2018, the Colts got lucky and ended up with the perfect fit in Frank Reich

Nicole Yang: How can the Patriots stop Jonathan Taylor, the dynamic Colts running back?

Welcome back — 6:00 p.m.

After an extended stretch away, we're back to football tonight with the Patriots and Colts, live from Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.