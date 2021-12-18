Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels continues to show he has a game plan for any situation

But unlike previous coaching cycles, such as two years ago when McDaniels was shut out of even getting an interview while the Giants opted for his far-less-experienced and little-known Patriots colleague Joe Judge, the 45-year-old offensive coordinator is already in the conversation for an elusive second chance next season. The Urban Meyer debacle in Jacksonville revved the engine on job openings for 2022, and with the Jaguars’ young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, direly in need of good coaching, McDaniels should be in the mix.

No, not Denver, where an 11-17 record got him fired before he even completed his second season with the Broncos, but Indianapolis, where McDaniels’s last-second reversal on taking the job damaged his reputation enough that he hadn’t been a serious candidate since.

Just as his head coaching candidacy heats up again, Josh McDaniels walks into the scene Saturday night of his most egregious head coaching crime.

This season has made that abundantly clear, leaving no room for surprise should McDaniels get hired away at season’s end.

Of course, there are unknown variables — beginning with whether McDaniels wants to leave the Patriots. We know Robert Kraft moved heaven and earth, not to mention a plane and a checkbook, to pull McDaniels back from that Indianapolis precipice, so the notion of some behind-the-scenes agreement for McDaniels to be the head coach in New England someday is not far-fetched.

But barring something that definitive to keep McDaniels voluntarily off the market, the work he’s done this season is the top line of a résumé that is sure to impress owners who end up looking for a new coach. Like his boss, Bill Belichick, once did, there is bound to be belief that McDaniels can use his Denver experience and subsequent return to the coordinator level the way Belichick used his Cleveland experience and subsequent return to the coordinator level, as a learning tool to make the second time around better than the first.

The McDaniels conversation starts with the development of Mac Jones, whose rookie year has been guided along expertly under McDaniels’s tutelage, though McDaniels’s profile is by no means limited to the way his play-calling has helped Jones to flourish as much as he has.

McDaniels’s work from game to game has been impressive, bested perhaps only by his work within games. He has been creative without being crazy, been flexible without being scattershot, been consistent without being predictable. His work across the seven-game winning streak has included reliance on Jones and the passing game (289 yards in the air to beat Tennessee, 36-13), a game that was followed by a laughable-if-it-weren’t-so-effective abandonment of Jones in favor of his running backs (only three pass attempts and 222 rushing yards in the most recent win, 14-10 over Buffalo).

In fact, you’d have to go back before the winning streak to find a McDaniels dud. It’s one that worked out OK, with the Patriots escaping Houston thanks to a clock-churning, game-winning seven-minute field goal drive, but it’s also one that seemed to push McDaniels to a better place. He was critical of his own play-calling after that Week 5 win, and has been on a roll since, with the Patriots eclipsing 30 points three times.

“He’s an excellent play-caller,” Belichick said earlier this season of McDaniels. “Timing, setting up sequences of plays. Not necessarily one after the other, but maybe it’s by a situation or building it off something earlier in the game that he knows the opponent is going to be over there talking about. That’s kind of what he wants to do is talk about that because the next play is going to complement that or the next time that situation comes up.

“Josh is creative. He’s a very forward thinker. He’s got great poise during the game, never gets rattled, never loses the situation, never loses track of the situation. He’s always a play or two ahead, and then, if it changes and it doesn’t follow that sequence, he can adapt to it pretty quickly.”

That’s the plan, and it was never more in play than in Buffalo, when McDaniels spoke to how it appeared he was ignoring his quarterback when it was obvious he was protecting him from challenging elements and potential disaster.

“Could we have thrown it 15 times? Yeah, probably. Would it have incurred some risk? Most definitely, depending on the way you were going. And the wind the other night was not one direction only. It wasn’t like it was going like this, and that was it. There was some crosswind, and there was some this way,” McDaniels said this past week.

“It was mostly going toward the tunnel end, but there was definitely a switching of the wind there, too. I have a lot of confidence in [Jones]. I watched every throw he made in pregame. I watched every throw in warm-ups. I was aware of how his ball was traveling, as well as Buffalo’s.”

While the stronger-armed, more-experienced Josh Allen worked through the wind (finishing with 145 passing yards and a touchdown), McDaniels resisted any temptation to force his rookie into a bad situation, relying instead on patience learned through experience.

“I just know that I’m keenly aware after 18 years of doing this of how the game is kind of taking form,” McDaniels said. “And if the game requires us, as you’ve seen, if the game requires us to throw it 50-some times, like it did against Tampa this year and we didn’t run it very well, and we didn’t run it very much, either, then we were willing to do that, because that’s what was required based on circumstance and situation.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.