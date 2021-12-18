Remember the special teams gaffe in 2015 by the Colts? The Patriots’ Brandon Bolden does, and he warned them not to try it

It didn’t work and it’s now known in these parts as the Colts Catastrophe.

The last time the Patriots played at Lucas Oil Stadium, Oct. 18, 2015, the Colts tried a trick play on a third-quarter punt, using the old swinging gate formation with the hope of luring a New England defender offside. The Patriots were leading, 27-21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Bolden warned Griff Whalen not to do it. The Colts receiver-turned-center didn’t listen, however, and as a result, he’ll be a part of NFL infamy.

As nine of the Colts left the line of scrimmage and raced to the right hashmark, Whalen was left over the ball and Colt Anderson was behind him. NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth let out an “uh-oh” on the Sunday night broadcast. The majority of the Patriots followed the Colts but not Bolden. He stayed with the ball.

“We lined up and I just remember hearing ‘shift’ and everybody getting up and just leaving,’’ Bolden said. “And I remember I watched everybody go, and I saw [punter] Pat McAfee and Whalen. He goes to the ball and I just remember thinking, ‘Well there’s nobody on this side of the ball, so I’ll stay here.’ I remember lining up, and Griff kind of wiggled the ball, and I remember pointing down. And I told him, ‘You better not snap that ball, guy.’ ‘’

He snapped it.

Bolden immediately pounced on Anderson and dragged him down as a cavalry of Patriots, including Logan Ryan, Jon Bostic, and Nate Ebner charged in.

Even as the play was unfolding, Bolden acknowledges he was perplexed, but he knew he wasn’t going to leave the ball.

“At that point I thought, ‘They’re just going to fake the snap, do a little hard count,’ ‘’ Bolden said. “But he wasn’t even hard-counting. That’s what made it weird, it’s like ‘you all are at home. You all don’t have to do a silent snap.’ So that’s why I was like, ‘They’re not trying to snap ball, they just want to play the game.’ ‘’

After the tackle, special teams ace Matthew Slater grabbed Bolden.

He said, ‘That’s a heads-up play, B. That’s how you be a football player.’ I just did what anybody would’ve done,’’ Bolden said. “And I remember joking with him, I was like, ‘Yeah, I played defensive back in my day, back in my high school days. And we all just kind of laughed. And it was fun, just having fun playing football.’’

McAfee later explained on his TV show that the Colts had practiced the play all week — and it worked every time — and the plan was to trick New England into thinking the offense was coming back on to the field. It was an attempt, McAfee said, to “Patriots the Patriots.’’

He also revealed Whalen was a late sub after the original snapper got sick the day before the game.

Bolden laughs whenever he sees the clip. He’s always struck by Collinsworth and play-by-play announcer Al Michaels being at a loss for words.

“It was like there was no commentary as the ball was snapped,’’ Bolden said, laughing. “I remember Cris Collinsworth going, ‘What was that?’ ”

What it ended up being is the worst special teams play in NFL history. The Patriots scored on the ensuing possession en route to a 34-27 victory. Bolden would like to change one thing about it, however.

“That’s a play that’s going to be with me forever because I’m still trying to argue that I have a sack in the NFL, they gave me a tackle for loss,’’ he said with a laugh.

The Patriots elevated three players to the active roster before the game.

Running back Devine Ozigbo, defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, and offensive lineman James Ferentz got the call as the club deals with injury and illnesses that depleted its depth.

Ozigbo was signed to the practice squad last month after being released by the Jaguars. He played in one game for Jacksonville and two for New Orleans this season. Overall, the Nebraska product, who was born in Boston, has played in 21 games with 11 rushes for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards. Starting tailback Damien Harris (hamstring) was ruled out and backup J.J. Taylor remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It was the fourth promotion of the season for Ekuale, who has collected a pair of sacks in a reserve role. Ferentz has bounced between the practice squad and active roster. He started at guard in Weeks 4 and 5 and played a reserve role in Week 6.

