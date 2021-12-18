Short-staffed Celtics use hardship exception, sign Justin Jackson from G League

Jackson has averaged 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds over four seasons with the Kings, Mavericks, Thunder, and Bucks. This year he has posted 22.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the 3-point line for the G League’s Texas Legends.

The Celtics, one of the latest NBA teams to be hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, are signing veteran forward Justin Jackson via the hardship exception, a league source confirmed.

Al Horford, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, and two-way contract player Sam Hauser are all in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Guard Dennis Schröder missed Friday’s game against the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, and Romeo Langford left the game in the first half after suffering a neck injury.

The hardship exception allows teams to go over the 15-player roster limit if they have at least four players who will miss at least three games.

