Sloppy, slow-starting Patriots couldn’t stop Jonathan Taylor as Colts ground out a victory

The Patriots (9-5), who reverted to their early-season sloppiness — penalties and turnovers — had their seven-game winning streak snapped and now will host the Bills the day after Christmas.

The Colts rugged running back imposed his will on New England defense Saturday night, thwarting the Patriots’ comeback chances in a 27-17 Colts’ victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — A game after successfully negotiating the wacky winds of Western New York, the Patriots were unable to put the clamps on another force of nature — Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor rushed 29 times for 170 punishing yards and a touchdown.

After falling behind, 20-0, in the third quarter, the Patriots showed some fight after some fisticuffs from Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman.

Advertisement

The Colts receiver appeared to launch the crown of his helmet into Dugger’s facemask, and the Patriots safety responded. Blows were exchanged and each player was ejected.

The Patriots scored 17 straight fourth-quarter points after the kerfuffle to cut it to 20-17, but Taylor’s back-breaking 67-yard scoring burst with 2:01 left sealed the deal for the Colts (8-6).

The Colts (8-6) looked awful on their first possession.

They looked awfully good the rest of the first half, racing to a 17-0 lead that, given the plethora of mistakes the Patriots made, could have been worse.

There was no sign of Taylor on Indianapolis’s first drive, which ended when Carson Wentz badly overthrew a streaking Michael Pittman down the right sideline on third down.

The Patriots actually had some rhythm going on their first drive with back-to-back first downs (Jakobi Meyers 10-yard catch) and Jones (12-yard scramble) but the momentum came to an abrupt end.

Three straight negative plays (back-to-back penalties and a Mac sack for 15 yards) sabotaged a chance for the Patriots to jump on their hosts early.

Advertisement

The Colts then pounced.

A little sleight of hand action put Indianapolis on the board first. Taylor took a direct snap and flipped it to Wentz, who in turn flipped it to Nyheim Hines, who flew around the right end zone from 8 yards.

It capped an eight-play, 78-yard journey that began with a 37-yard pickup on first down on Ashton Dulin’s end around run. Taylor added 33 yards on six hard runs on the march.

New England’s ensuing drive also ended with a Colt diving into the end zone.

After the Indianapolis defense held, Matt Adams blasted through a gap on fourth down and blocked Jake Bailey’s punt. The ball ricocheted backward and E.J. Speed slid and covered it the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

It was the third blocked punt against the All-Pro Bailey this season — no other punter has had more than one — and it had Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone fired up as he waved a towel and ran up and down the sideline. Ventrone cut his playing and coaching teeth in New England and served as an assistant special teams coach before leaving for Indy.

It was more negativity on the next drive as linebacker Darius Leonard knifed through the Patriots defense and dropped Brandon Bolden for a 2-yard loss on third and 1.

The Patriots held Wentz & Co. to 3 points on the next possession — a 25-yarder from Michael Badgley good for a 17-0 lead — and that felt like a major victory, considering the hosts ran 14 plays and held the ball for 8:17 seconds.

Advertisement

The Patriots offense, which took a tongue-lashing from Josh McDaniels on the sideline, showed signs of life on their next drive but again, they were thwarted by the Colts.

After getting into the red zone, Jones badly misfired on a toss to Hunter Henry and Leonard snagged it inside the 5-yard line.

The Colts were more than happy to run out the clock and run to the locker room with their cushy lead.

Things didn’t get much better after intermission for the AFC East leaders.

On a third and 1 on the Patriots’ initial possession, Jones was picked off again by a Colts linebacker. This time it was Bobby Okereke, who laid out and snagged a flare intended for Brandon Bolden.

It wasn’t a pretty drive — four plays, minus-3 yards as the Patriots defense played angry — but the Colts were able to tack on 3 more points (Badgley from 41 yards) and extend their lead to 20-0.

Following another fruitless drive — Jones was off on a fourth-down pass — the defense again showed some fight, this time literally.

Dugger got into it with Pittman, the two exchanging shots to the head. Both were ejected.

A play later the Patriots stopped Taylor on third down and Badgley’s 49-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

The offense fed off the momentum and put together a decent drive, getting to the red zone again before back-to-back penalties (holding on Meyers and a false start on Isaiah Wynn) threatened to thwart another opportunity.

Advertisement

They overcame those negative plays, however, and finally struck pay dirt on the first play of the fourth quarter when Jones hit Henry for a 12-yard score, trimming the deficit to 20-7.













Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.