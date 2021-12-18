‘This is the place’ . . . New England Sports Village renames rink for Bishop Feehan’s AJ Quetta

Only now he’s an assistant coach and the rink where he played his high school games has his name on it.

Eleven months after suffering a severe spinal cord injury during his senior season, AJ Quetta is back on the ice with the Bishop Feehan hockey team.

Saturday evening, New England Sports Village dedicated its main rink to Quetta, celebrating a young man who has bucked the odds in his tenacious recovery from a devastating crash into the boards on Jan. 26 in West Springfield.

“Tonight’s dedication is as much about the future as it is about the past,” said Rob Reilly, director of New England Sports Village, which opened in 2017. “You’re inspiring. We’re lucky to have this front-row seat to witness you making a difference for so many thousands of people across this world.”

Surrounded by his parents, sisters and family, dozens of former teammates and classmates, and hundreds of current Feehan students and their families, Quetta was soft-spoken and humble. His address to the crowd lasted less than 30 seconds.

“The way that you guys had my back tonight was just so unbelievable,” he said. “I have no words. Thank you. Thank you for everything.”

A few minutes earlier, speaking in the rink’s restaurant, he came up with a few words to describe the moment.

“It’s just such an honor to have a place named after you,” he said. “This place is going to stick around for a while, so generations down the road people will see my name. That means a lot to me.”

Before the Shamrocks fell, 4-1, to Catholic Central Large foe Archbishop Williams, Quetta reflected on his days playing on that ice, particularly the intense battles with rival North Attleborough.

“Those are the times of my life, really. Those are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to play in games like that in front of crowds like that,” he said, before lamenting, “Unfortunately, I never put one in in those games.”

After months spent rehabbing at Massachusetts General Hospital and Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Quetta has made progress in regaining motion in his head and neck. Now, just 10 months after he left the hospital, he’s taken on a coaching role with the Shamrocks, analyzing practice and game film, working with the team’s forwards and helping with program communication. Athletic director Christian Schatz said his impact has already been felt.

“It’s invaluable. He’s an asset to the program,” he said. “It’s not just about the X’s and O’s. He can convey life lessons to these kids that could have a huge impact on them. That’s what high school sports are about.”

As the ceremony began, Quetta wheeled himself onto the ice to the opening piano notes of Queen’s “We are the Champions” while the crowd cheered feverishly. During the short ceremony Quetta was flanked by two dozen suit-clad former teammates, including fellow 2021 graduate Kevin Barrera, who recalled plenty of postgame laughs Quetta drew in the locker room just a few feet away.

“He’s hilarious. He’s a huge character on the team,” Barrera said. “He was one of our better players, too. He’s one of my favorite kids to have in the locker room every year. He’s still got that same attitude and quick-witted comments.”

While his sense of humor is intact, it’s Quetta’s determination through his rehab that has impressed Barrera most.

“I don’t think anyone else could do it better than he has,” he said. “He’s stronger than anyone I’ve ever met. He proves everyone wrong. He’s an inspiration.”

As the community rallied around the Quetta family in the wake of his accident, AJ’s Army was formed, with the mission of providing long-term support, both emotionally and financially, to the family. That mission now has a tangible home.

“Yeah, it does,” Quetta agreed. “This is the place.”

