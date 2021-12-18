A top-shelf performance by Sami DiMento, Winthrop girls’ hockey in shutout of Newburyport

Sophomore Hannah Parker got the puck down below the goal line to Tallent. The two Vikings forwards working alongside the wall, pulled the Clippers’ defense out of the position trying to force a turnover, leaving DiMento, a sophomore, by herself in front to score the goal.

Her top-shelf tally was the game’s lone goal Saturday afternoon, lifting the 15th-ranked Winthrop girls’ hockey team to a 1-0 Northeast victory over Newburyport at Larsen Rink.

Sami DiMento received a cross-crease pass from junior Lily Tallent. Newburyport goaltender Teagan Wilson challenged DiMento, sliding across the blue paint, but DiMento, all alone by the right post, waited out Wilson’s first move and placed the puck just under the crossbar.

Advertisement

“We really don’t consider it a first, second, or third line — we think of it as 1A, 1B, 1C,” Winthrop coach Anthony Martucci today. “Our 1C line is actually the most structured out of the three lines. They structured and performed a play, it gets across and they put the puck in the net. Even though the other two lines are very explosive offensively, that line is our most structured and that’s why we love what we have with our depth at forward.”

Senior Summer Tallent, in her fifth year in between the pipes, recorded her 44th career win, extending her program record for the Vikings (2-0). She made 16 saves, showcasing tremendous explosiveness and was strong on her angles, notching her 18th career shutout. Gretchen Howard, a 2017 graduate who now plays at Salve Regina, holds the program record with 21 shutouts.

“We’ve been very blessed for the past five years, since she was an eighth-grader, she’s really held it down for us,” Martucci said. “I love the way that she commands the position. She’s the type of kid that welcomes a challenge — she’s that type of athlete. Summer’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Advertisement

Wilson, a junior from Triton, stopped 34 of the 35 shots she faced for Newburyport (1-1-1). Wilson made numerous saves on breakaways and odd-player rushes, showcasing incredible quickness with her legs, thwarting high-danger chances that the Vikings created using their speed and adept puck movement.

Andover 4, HPNA 2 — Rose MacLean and Lauren Adams each scored twice, powering the Warriors (2-1) to a Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Large Division win at Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill.

Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior Karaline O’Toole scored twice, leading the Bishops (3-1) to a Catholic Central League win at Canton SportsPlex.

Austin Prep 8, Bishop Stang 0 — Lauryn Hanafin registered her third consecutive shutout and McKenzie Cerratori rifled in three goals for the Cougars (3-0) in the Catholic Central League win at Hetland Arena.

Belmont 9, Melrose 0 — The Marauders (2-0) had eight scorers, including a pair from freshman Sadie Taylor, in a Middlesex League win at Flynn Memorial Rink in Medford. Senior captain Bridget Gray stopped all 19 shots she faced.

Bishop Feehan 4, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 3 — Brooke Borges (2 goals) netted the winner in overtime to lift the Shamrocks (2-1) to the nonleague win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Braintree 5, Walpole 0 — Savannah Littlewood lit the lamp three times at Zapustas Rink in Randolph as the host Wamps (2-0) rolled to the Bay State Conference win.

Duxbury 6, Quincy/North Quincy 1 — Junior Ayla Abban scored a hat trick, leading the third-ranked Dragons (3-0) to a Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Advertisement

Falmouth 6, La Salle (R.I.) 1 — Freshman Casey Roth recorded a hat trick and senior Sam McKenzie netted a pair of goals in a nonleague win for the Clippers (2-0) at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hanover 7, Stoughton 1 — Freshman Gracie Monahan picked up the win in her varsity debut, helping the steady Hawks (2-0) to a nonleague win at Canton Ice House.

Marshfield 3, Scituate 2 — Senior captain Hannah Cochran scored with less than a minute remaining, lifting the Rams (1-0) to a Patriot League victory at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Methuen/Tewksbury 5, Westford 1 — Senior captain Jess Driscoll scored her 50th career goal in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Large Division win for the Red Rangers (1-1) at Skate 3 Arena in Tyngsborough.

Nobles 9, St. Mark’s 0 — Ellie Mavardy, Julia Simon, and Olivia Maffeo (2 assists) each scored two goals in the ISL win for Nobles (6-0-1).

Sandwich 1, Cape Cod 0 — Emma MacPherson scored and Sophia Visceglio made 15 saves for the shutout for the Blue Knights (1-0) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Watertown 3, Lexington 1 — Lizzie Loftus scored twice and Molly Driscoll added a goal for the Raiders (2-1) in the Middlesex League road win at Hayden Rink.

Boys’ basketball

Beaver Country Day 72, Frederick Gunn (Conn.) 60 — Senior Chris Rey tallied a team high 26 points for the Beavers (3-2) in the win.

Advertisement

Madison Park 61, Roxbury Prep 58 — Jyamre Williams scored 26 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots for the Cardinals (1-0) in the nonleague win.

St. Sebastian’s 104, Deerfield 79 — AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-6 eighth grader from Brockton, was 14 of 14 at the free-throw line in a 33-point performance for the Arrows (5-1) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Fenwick 58, Nauset 29 — Sophomore Cecilia Kay (15 points, 11 rebounds) and senior captain Nasha Arnold (11 points, 12 rebounds) each tallied double-doubles in the nonleague win for the Crusaders (2-1).

St. Mary’s 65, First Baptist (Fla.) 23 — Niya Morgan had 19 points and Yirsy Queliz added 15 as the second-ranked Spartans (4-0) took the nonleague win in Naples, Fla.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.