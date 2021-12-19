fb-pixel Skip to main content

CNN closes its US offices to nonessential staff

By Tacey Rychter New York Times,Updated December 19, 2021, 5 minutes ago
The CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
The CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

CNN is closing its U.S. offices to all employees who are able to work remotely, according to an internal memo sent to staff Saturday evening.

“If your job does not REQUIRE you to be in the office in order to do it, please work from elsewhere,” the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, wrote to staff, citing a surge of COVID cases around the country and within the teams at CNN.

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” the memo read. “And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there.”

Masks will be required at all times, “unless you are eating, drinking or in a room by yourself,” Zucker told staff.

CNN’s announcement is part of a wave of large companies hitting the brakes on returning to the office, for many triggering uneasy feelings of deja vu of the early pandemic.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, announced Wednesday that the company was delaying the return to physical offices indefinitely. JPMorgan Chase told its workers Friday that they could work remotely until the end of the year. Lyft is not requiring workers to return to offices until at least 2023.

