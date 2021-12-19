Berklee College of Music professor George Howard is named in Newsweek’s ‘Greatest Disruptors’ issue

Newsweek magazine named Berklee College of Music professor George Howard one of “America’s Greatest Disruptors.” The special issue showcased 50 “visionaries, innovators, and pioneers who are transforming the world through technology” — from mathematician and GPS pioneer Galdys West to Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s global head of TV, who ushered “Squid Games” and “Lupin” to international streaming success. Howard, an associate professor of music business/management at Berklee, was nominated to the Artistic Advocates category, thanks to his blockchain platform, RAIDAR, that connects musicians with clients in a way they can make money and maintain ownership.

“My main thrust in all my work these days is to ensure that no more will any of us create tools or applications for artists without artists being in the room,” Howard told Newsweek. Currently, RAIDAR is a student pilot program only accessible to Berklee students, but Howard hopes to inspire younger artists to use technology to their advantage when marketing their music.

Howard is also the founder of GHS, a strategic consulting firm that advises clients on how to integrate technology and strategy to drive brand awareness and revenue. And he co-founded Music Audience Exchange, which includes digital marketers, engineers, and music lovers utilizing technology to reimagine brand-artist relationships.

