I have a crush on a younger co-worker

Q. I have never written to an advice column before. But I read yours every week and thought I would throw something out there, just for fun. I don’t actually have a terrible problem, but am amused by something that is happening in my mind, surprising me. I am 58, was married many years ago. Since my husband died, I have had two boyfriends but nothing for about 15 years now, and I have no interest in being part of a couple again.

But now I seem to have a crush on a co-worker. We are professional colleagues and get along well, share a sense of humor, and help each other get through each day at work with others who drive us nuts. Here’s the funny part: He is only 25. Obviously, I am older than his mother.

Lately I have been having dreams in which he and I are flirting, and even holding hands and stuff. I am sure he would be horrified by this. I am not even asking “What should I do?” I just find this a little weird. What do you think?

58

A. Not so weird. Fantasies are fantasies. As long as you keep this to yourself and have clear boundaries, it seems OK.

It’s not unusual to think about someone who brings you joy. I’m not even sure if this is a real crush; it all sounds pretty G-rated, honestly.

It’s also possible you’re remembering a part of your brain you’ve ignored for a bit. Maybe it’s not even about longing for him, but about missing a time when you were into people like that.

I won’t tell you that your new habit of fantasizing about hand-holding means you want a romantic partner all of a sudden. It doesn’t sound like you do. It does make me think you’d like to connect with that part of yourself — the part that has crushes, gets excited about someone, etc. — even if it’s on your own, in your home, and no one else’s business. Healthy fantasies, in my opinion, keep us creative and, well, healthy. I bet there are other possible objects of affection if you really look around.

I’ll just say the thing about keeping it to yourself one more time for good measure. He’s a co-worker. You know that. Enjoy his company. Don’t make it weird.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

“... and stuff” is G-rated? I suspect she was too shy to spell it out.

NANOSECO





What I think is that 58 is awfully young to have given up on love, and that this crush is a sign that some part of you is overruling what your head has decided on that subject.

OUTOFORDER





I would limit your time with him and get back into reality with people in your age range: 48 to 68. You have 0 commonalities with a 25-year-old. Stop fantasizing and get out and meet people.

PWEET





Appreciating a fun, youthful co-worker is different than romantically fantasizing. Do not get talked into an attempt at dating, sex, or any e-mails. Respect boundaries and your job.

AUNTTIGGYWINK





You might not want to be part of a couple again, but I think you miss the flirting and attention you get from dating.

SURFERROSA





Maybe you’d be interested in casually dating people now? You don’t have to be part of a couple to experience the things you described.

BONECOLD





It would be weird if you didn’t have these feelings. Everyone has these little crushes now and then, and often there are reasons why the fantasies can never become reality. One person is married, one person is gay or one is straight, one person is leaving, one person is a famous celebrity you’ll never meet, and age differences. The list goes on. My advice is not to question what’s going on in your mind, but just simply enjoy the relationship for what it is.

JIM501





Crushes are pretty normal, I would just enjoy it; don’t act on it or let him in on your little secret. Be open to a life reassessment.

WIZEN





^ “Be open to a life reassessment.” Bingo. Your unconscious is talking. Your life isn’t over, letter writer.

PENSEUSE

