Authorities bust cocaine ring in western Mass. after seven-month investigation

Two brothers who were among 13 people arrested Tuesday after a 7-month-long investigation pleaded not guilty to cocaine trafficking charges last week, after prosecutors claimed they sold 100 to 200 grams of cocaine on a typical day throughout western Massachusetts, a spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said Sunday.
Brothers Brandon Rice, 35 of Hatfield, and Daniel Rice, 38 of West Springfield, were arraigned in Greenfield District Court Tuesday. They are each being held on $500,000 bail.
The arrests, of the brothers and 11 other people, ended the seven-month-long operation in which law enforcement used live cellphone location data, GPS tracking devices, wiretaps, and secret cameras to track and gather evidence on what they claim was a large-scale drug ring that distributed 100 to 200 grams of cocaine on a typical day.
Officers also confiscated about 5 kilograms of what they suspect is cocaine — 4 kilograms at the Ludlow home of Jason Nadeau, 40, and about a kilogram at the Greenfield home of David Caplice, 38. Both men pleaded not guilty to cocaine trafficking charges Tuesday in Greenfield District Court.
“To the people of our community that have complained about this activity, we hear you,” said Jeremy Bucci, chief trial counsel with Sullivan’s office. “The message should be clear that we have the capability, the experience, and the determination to target the highest levels of criminal organizations within our community.”
