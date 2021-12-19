Barrington High School to go remote this week following shooting threat

“As the investigation is still underway, out of an abundance of caution, we have made a decision to engage in distance learning from Monday to Wednesday at Barrington High School,” wrote principal Joseph Hurley in an e-mail to students and parents. “We want to thank staff, students, and families for their continued support and patience as we work to resolve the threat made to the high school.”

BARRINGTON, R.I. — School officials at Barrington High School said Sunday that they will be transitioning students to remote learning a week after finding a threat written on the walls of the girls’ bathroom.

The threat found on the bathroom wall said: “I am shooting up the school on 12/21/21 with my dad’s pistol.”

Throughout the week, parents and students demanded more from administrators. Anna Saal, a junior at Barrington High, started an online petition asking the school to transition to virtual learning. Petitioners are also asking for officials to suspend the student who wrote the threat and not allow the individual to return to school.

They also ask that an explicit plan of action be communicated to parents and students, and that a clear screening plan be implemented to prevent the student from carrying weapons onto school premises. Nearly 3,600 people had signed the petition by Sunday afternoon.

“We believe that the additional time for the investigation will provide us with the information we need to successfully and safely reopen schools on Monday, January 3, 2022,” wrote Hurley in his e-mail.

Saal said she was “obviously happy the administration” agreed to transition to distance learning. She said many students did not go to school this past week out of fear of a shooter. Others went to classes where they could be near a window they could jump out of if they heard shots fired.

“However, it’s so unfortunate that we live in a time in which a shooting threat has to be taken so seriously,” said Saal on Sunday. “I’m glad Barrington made the right choice here, but it’s part of a larger issue of gun violence that must be addressed in our country.”

School districts across the nation took action Friday to address posts shared on social app TikTok warning of violence in classrooms that day. Law enforcement officials have called these threats vague and not credible, but many schools increased police presence Friday. The copycat threats have also been seen on Facebook and Snapchat.

Barrington Superintendent of Schools Michael Messore said in an e-mail Friday that the district and local police departments were not aware of “any specific or credible threats” connected to social media posts.

Hurley said on Sunday that “we continue to look at this incident seriously and diligently work with the Barrington Police Department to resolve this issue.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.