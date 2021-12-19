In Franklin, community mourns loss of woman killed in horrific attack, allegedly by ex-husband

Shirley Owen was a “daughter, a mother, a sister, an aunt, and a friend to everyone that had the blessing to know her,” Manning said. “She was the light in every room, and she was a hot ticket. She got things done. And boy, boy, did she advocate and do everything for her amazing children.”

Manning, speaking into a microphone so the crowd of several hundred could hear, remembered her friend, Shirley Branco Owen, who was killed Friday morning, allegedly at the hands of her former husband, Brendon J. Owen.

FRANKLIN — Bethany Manning stood on the top step of the brick gazebo in the town common Sunday night and looked out over a sea of people wrapped in winter coats and holding candles in gloved hands, the small flames flickering in the cold, gentle breeze.

Friends, family, and hundreds of residents and classmates from Franklin and surrounding communities joined religious leaders and state and local officials in a vigil to mourn Shirley Owen’s death while calling for legislation to better combat domestic violence.

“We know that we as a society have failed those who have fallen prey to domestic violence. We have not heard them as we should, and we have not protected them as we must,” said Rabbi Thomas Alpert of Temple Etz Chaim in Franklin during a prayer.

“If we leave here and continue in the ways that have brought us to this place, we will not have taken responsibility ... [and] we do not have the right to ignore that responsibility,” Alpert said.

State Representative Jeffrey Roy, a Franklin Democrat, said Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito reached out to him before the vigil to express their support.

“Governor Baker pledged to work with us to address the dangers that women face every day, and we set up a meeting for the week after Christmas to talk about exactly what we’re going to do,” he told the crowd.

“Domestic violence creates an effect that ripples through families [for] generations,” Roy continued. “We must find better ways to break this cycle.”

Shirley Owen had filed for divorce in 2014, ending her 11-year marriage to Brendon Owen, citing years of verbal and physical abuse, according to police and prosecutors.

Authorities say Brendon Owen murdered his former wife inside her home Friday and then set fire to the house, where she lived with her mother and two children, who are 13 and 15.

Authorities said the house is probably a total loss. An online fund-raiser for the family had generated nearly $250,000 as of Sunday night.

Brendon Owen was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court, where he was ordered held without bail.

The alleged assault began around 7:15 a.m. Friday, when Brendon Owen entered the home at 11 Grace Lane and attacked Shirley Owen’s mother, Mary Branco, with a lead pipe and hammer, according to a police report. Branco told police Brendon Owen duct-taped her legs and mouth and then began looking for Shirley Owen, who had returned after dropping her children off at school.

Branco eventually broke free and said “she could hear her daughter screaming” as she fled the house, the report said.

Branco ran across the street to the home of a neighbor, who called 911, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey told reporters Friday.

Responding officers found Brendon Owen near the home’s rear door, standing next to a flaming couch, spraying what appeared to be lighter fluid and lighting a match, according to the police report.

Shirley Owen was found unresponsive inside the home, and an officer pulled her out as the house went up into flames.

People who came to know Shirley Owen through her children praised her as a mother who was closely involved in their lives.

Scott Tuxbury, a Franklin Metro Basketball coach who had Owen’s daughter on his team, fought back tears as he looked over the crowd. He spoke directly to Shirley as if she were standing in front of him.

“Please know that we love your kids and your family,” he said. “We’ll do our best to guide them and be with them and know that they do not have to do this alone. Rest in peace, Shirley.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.