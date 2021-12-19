State Rep. Alyson Sullivan says man tried to lure her out of vehicle in Stoughton

State Representative Alyson Sullivan on Sunday warned Stoughton-area residents to be aware of their surroundings after she said a man tried to coax her out of her vehicle by falsely claiming it had an oil leak outside a Target store there.
Sullivan, an Abington Republican who represents Abington, East Bridgewater, and Whitman, said in a statement posted on her Facebook page at 5:39 p.m. that the man approached her Sunday evening and that she checked her car when it was safe and did not find a leak.
She said police were notified of the incident.
“Unfortunately similar events have been happening so please be aware at all times,” Sullivan said.
Stoughton police could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sullivan said people should always be aware of their surroundings, especially when out shopping.
“Remember to never get out of your car,” Sullivan said. “If concerned call the police for assistance. Stay vigilant.”
