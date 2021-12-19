State Rep. Alyson Sullivan says man tried to lure her out of vehicle in Stoughton

State Representative Alyson Sullivan on Sunday warned Stoughton-area residents to be aware of their surroundings after she said a man tried to coax her out of her vehicle by falsely claiming it had an oil leak outside a Target store there.

Sullivan, an Abington Republican who represents Abington, East Bridgewater, and Whitman, said in a statement posted on her Facebook page at 5:39 p.m. that the man approached her Sunday evening and that she checked her car when it was safe and did not find a leak.

She said police were notified of the incident.