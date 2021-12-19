Mayor Wu to make announcement on Boston’s COVID-19 response

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to make an announcement about Boston’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference Monday morning, as cases continue to rise locally and nationally, and the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Wu will be joined by Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, members of the city’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee, and other regional mayors at the 10 a.m. news conference at Boston City Hall Plaza, according to a statement from Wu’s office.