Nothing gold can stay

Fall’s fragile beauty gives way to the stark realities of winter in New England
By John Tlumacki Globe Staff,Updated December 19, 2021, 56 minutes ago
When that first orange leaf catches your eye, it brings a surge of excitement for what lies ahead. Fall, with its kaleidoscope of color and bracing clarity, has arrived, and its full glory awaits.
Colors surround you in a familiar splendor. The smell of burning wood fills the air. On a whim, you visit the White Mountains, as if drawn to a higher power, and find inspiration at every turn.
Fall’s beauty is fragile. The chill deepens and the light fades. Winds steal the leaves from the trees. The landscape grows bleak. Darkness falls suddenly, like childhood bedtimes when every light in the house was turned off at once.
Winter is coming, with the solstice arriving Tuesday, bringing the longest night of the year.Enough of seeing your still-green grass coated with frost, or the pumpkins rotting on the front stoop. The rake is put away. Before long a soft blanket of snow will make the world seem right again, like a goodnight kiss and a warm comforter pulled to your chin.