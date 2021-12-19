Nothing gold can stay

When that first orange leaf catches your eye, it brings a surge of excitement for what lies ahead. Fall, with its kaleidoscope of color and bracing clarity, has arrived, and its full glory awaits.

Colors surround you in a familiar splendor. The smell of burning wood fills the air. On a whim, you visit the White Mountains, as if drawn to a higher power, and find inspiration at every turn.

Fall’s beauty is fragile. The chill deepens and the light fades. Winds steal the leaves from the trees. The landscape grows bleak. Darkness falls suddenly, like childhood bedtimes when every light in the house was turned off at once.