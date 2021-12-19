Officials postpone arraignment of man charged with 2001 murder of New Bedford woman

Officials have again postponed the arraignment of a man indicted for killing a New Bedford woman in 2001 and have not yet set a new date after the man was exposed to COVID-19, the Bristol district attorney’s office said Sunday.
David Reed had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Fall River division of Bristol County Superior Court on murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the previously unsolved March 2001 killing of Rose Marie Moniz, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
That date was announced last week, after his arraignment was postponed from its originally scheduled date of Dec. 8.
The court clerk’s office notified prosecutors Sunday that Reed had been exposed to the virus, and due to “close contact” protocols, the arraignment was postponed, the statement said. Reed was arraigned in October on indictments charging him with armed assault with intent to murder and armed robbery in a separate 2003 attack against Maribel Martinez-Alegria in New Bedford, prosecutors said.
He has been held without bail since a Superior Court judge ruled in November that he is dangerous, the statement said.
Moniz was found bludgeoned to death inside her home in March 2001, the Globe reported. She had been violently beaten with a conch shell, a fireplace poker, and a cast-iron kettle.
The case went unsolved for two decades until Reed was arrested at a shelter in Providence on Sept. 10. Prosecutors have alleged that Reed, who was close to Moniz, killed her so he could steal cash she had in her purse.
