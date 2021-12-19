Officials postpone arraignment of man charged with 2001 murder of New Bedford woman

Officials have again postponed the arraignment of a man indicted for killing a New Bedford woman in 2001 and have not yet set a new date after the man was exposed to COVID-19, the Bristol district attorney’s office said Sunday.

David Reed had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Fall River division of Bristol County Superior Court on murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the previously unsolved March 2001 killing of Rose Marie Moniz, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

That date was announced last week, after his arraignment was postponed from its originally scheduled date of Dec. 8.