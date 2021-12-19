Police identify man found shot to death in parked vehicle in East Boston

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a parked vehicle in East Boston, police said.

Diion Reid, of East Boston, was found inside the vehicle in the area of 7 Shelby St. on Thursday at 12:25 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston Emergency Medical Services, police said. No further information was available Sunday.