Police identify man found shot to death in parked vehicle in East Boston

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a parked vehicle in East Boston, police said.
Diion Reid, of East Boston, was found inside the vehicle in the area of 7 Shelby St. on Thursday at 12:25 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston Emergency Medical Services, police said. No further information was available Sunday.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Those who’d like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or can text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
