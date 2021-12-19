fb-pixel Skip to main content

Santa delivers gifts at Boston police stations during Shop with a Cop events

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 19, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Boston police posed with children from the community at the District D-4 police station in the South End.
Boston police posed with children from the community at the District D-4 police station in the South End.Boston Police Department

Santa Claus recently paid visits to several police stations across Boston to deliver presents to dozens of local children, police said Sunday.

Santa visited least four stations, in Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, the South End, and East Boston, as part of the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event, Boston police said in postings on the department’s website. This year’s events were more decentralized than in years past due to ongoing health and safety considerations, as coronavirus infections continue to spike locally and nationally.

More events are scheduled in the coming days, police said.

Santa Claus and his elves met with children at the District E-13 police station in Jamaica Plain.
Santa Claus and his elves met with children at the District E-13 police station in Jamaica Plain.Boston Police Department

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

