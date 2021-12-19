Santa delivers gifts at Boston police stations during Shop with a Cop events

Santa Claus recently paid visits to several police stations across Boston to deliver presents to dozens of local children, police said Sunday.

Santa visited least four stations, in Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, the South End, and East Boston, as part of the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event, Boston police said in postings on the department’s website. This year’s events were more decentralized than in years past due to ongoing health and safety considerations, as coronavirus infections continue to spike locally and nationally.