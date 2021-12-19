Fauci warns Omicron variant will cause record-high coronavirus hospitalizations, deaths in US

He continued to urge the unvaccinated to get their shots and those who have received only two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines to get booster doses. Although vaccines cannot be the only layer of protection against the omicron variant, he said, defeating the pandemic would not be possible without them.

"Unfortunately, I think that that is going to happen. We are going to see a significant stress in some regions of the country on the hospital system, particularly in those areas where you have a low level of vaccination," Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease specialist, warned Sunday that the United States is likely to see record numbers of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the omicron variant spreads rapidly.

Fauci described omicron as "extraordinary," with a doubling time of two to three days. The variant accounts for 50 percent of coronavirus cases in certain regions of the country, which meant it would almost certainly take over as the dominant variant in the United States, he added.

"It is going to be a tough few weeks, months as we get deeper into the winter," Fauci said.

Fauci conceded that the Biden administration needed to do better about increasing the availability of at-home coronavirus rapid tests, though he stressed that the country was in a much better place than it was a year ago, with 200 million to 500 million tests available per month, many of them free.

"We're going in the right direction," he said. "We really need to flood the system with testing. We need to have tests available for anyone who wants them, particularly when we're in a situation right now where people are going to be gathering."

There are still safe ways for vaccinated people to get together for the holidays, including wearing a mask while traveling, testing beforehand and knowing the vaccination status of everyone present at indoor celebrations, Fauci said on ABC News's "Face the Nation."

"If you do these things, I do believe that you can feel quite comfortable with a family setting," he said. "Nothing is 100 percent risk-free, but I think if you do the things that I just mentioned, you'd actually mitigate that risk enough to feel comfortable about being able to enjoy the holiday."

Fauci said he expected it to be months before antiviral drugs can be mass-produced and available to anyone who needs them. While he did not foresee the kind of lockdowns that were put in place in the early days of the pandemic, Fauci also noted that it would be difficult to keep the virus under control when there remained "about 50 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated."

President Joe Biden plans to address the nation Tuesday on the status of the country's fight against the virus, the White House said Saturday.

"Building off his Winter Plan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter, Biden will announce "new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated."

Psaki said, "We are prepared for the rising case levels," adding that Biden "will detail how we will respond to this challenge. He will remind Americans that they can protect themselves from severe illness from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and getting their booster shot when they are eligible."

The speech, coming just before Christmas and New Year's Day, underlines Biden's struggle to contain the pandemic nearly a year into office. On top of the emergence of new variants and attendant challenges, administration has at times faced criticism for what some have described as mixed signals.

Biden won high marks from the public during the first half of the year as cases declined, the country opened up from lockdown and vaccines became widely available. But the past few months have been far more difficult. After he gave a speech on July 4 saying the country was "closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus," the situation started changing. Case rates increased as the delta variant took a foothold and many Americans refused to get vaccinated.

Now, as closures and new public health precautions are imposed in areas hit hardest by the virus, Biden faces another potentially brutal stretch in the coming weeks that could strain hospitals and schools and further frustrate Americans at a time when many hoped to enjoy the holidays and put the toughest days of the pandemic behind them.