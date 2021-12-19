Lawmakers, business leaders begin to raise alarms about dwindling federal aid

Over the course of the nearly two-year pandemic, Congress has committed nearly $6 trillion toward combating the contagion and bringing a battered economy back from the brink. But some of the most significant programs to keep businesses afloat and help households pay bills have expired or run out of funds, raising new risks for the future of the country’s recovery, particularly as the Omicron variant wave begins to take hold.

WASHINGTON — The swift arrival of a new coronavirus variant has rekindled economic anxieties in Washington, as congressional lawmakers, business leaders, and consumer advocates begin to worry whether there is enough federal aid to shield Americans from another round of financial despair.

There's no federal money left to keep restaurants open. The aid for concert halls and other customer-starved performance spaces nearly has gone dry. Federal officials ended their primary effort that pumped money into small businesses with sagging balance sheets, and they stopped paying out extra sums to workers who are out of a job.

Federal student loan protections are expiring imminently, meaning students’ bills are set to come due early next year. A stimulus initiative under President Biden that provided monthly payments to more than 35 million families with children may have issued its last round of deposits just this past Wednesday. And attempts to extend those tax benefits — or address a wider array of longer-term financial issues facing parents — have stalled again on Capitol Hill.

“I’m concerned that you’re going to have many, many vulnerable Americans, Americans with young children for example, falling between the cracks,” said Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, adding: “January looks like a tough month with respect to Omicron.”

Public health officials and economists alike acknowledge that little is known about the changed pathogen and the effects it may ultimately have on an economy that only recently rebounded. Even as US case rates climb toward potential new highs, the economy itself remains strong, avoiding the mass layoffs and other hardships seen during the darker days of the pandemic.

The White House, meanwhile, expressed confidence this week that billions of dollars remain available as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan adopted earlier this year, including funds delivered to states and schools. That could help blunt any immediate impact from the Omicron variant, according to Gene Sperling, a top economic adviser to Biden.

“We feel people should be reassured by how strong the job market and the economy [are] now, and the fact there are still resources in the American Rescue Plan that can help deal with lingering challenges or the inevitable bumps in the road on economic recovery and COVID recovery,” he said.

But Sperling added that the White House is keeping a close eye on the economy for signs of potential strain. "As always, we'll follow closely whether future developments would require some targeted resources," he said.

At the height of the pandemic, the economic toll wrought by the coronavirus at times seemed unfathomable. Roughly 40 million Americans at one point had lost their jobs. Many soon struggled to afford rents and pay bills. And students nationwide found themselves forced to learn at home, adding to the burden on their parents, who had to manage simultaneous responsibilities as workers and caregivers.

Businesses faced their own crippling economic blows, with many forced to shutter — in some cases, for good — after states issued a wide array of closure orders to arrest the spread of a deadly pandemic for which there was no cure. And cities and states soon found themselves laying off workers in droves, threatening local governments and their ability to provide services to those in need.

The United States is better equipped now than it was in March 2020 — with vaccines at the ready, new antiviral pills on the way, and a wealth of scientific knowledge at doctors’ disposal. The rapid improvements are in large part the result of nine spending packages, totaling more than $5 trillion and adopted mostly on a bipartisan basis, which also helped rescue the economy from its tailspin.

Democrats alone approved the most recent aid initiative, the American Rescue Plan, securing several investments despite overwhelming Republican objections this spring that Biden has touted as essential to bringing unemployment down to its lowest level in decades. On average, the United States has added roughly a half-million jobs per month this year. And the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both set to end the year up around 20 percent, reflecting new ease on Wall Street.

But that was all before the Delta and Omicron variants threatened anew to overwhelm the economy and public health system alike. Again, storefronts and schools are closing, restaurants are limiting their services, sports leagues are postponing their games, and travel and tourism are facing mass disruptions at the height of the busy holiday season.

Entering the new, more uncertain phase of the pandemic, a significant swath of federal aid targeting workers and businesses "already has been spent," said Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which tracks government spending. By the organization's estimates, roughly $4.9 trillion of the estimated $5.7 trillion in emergency aid authorized by Congress since the start of the pandemic has been spent or obligated. That includes dollars set aside for a purpose yet not actually paid out.

One of the largest swaths of aid still available is a $350 billion pot of funds set aside for cities and states to use as needed to address budgetary gaps, deliver vaccines, or shore up local economies. Senior White House officials see the money as a quick, easy way for local governments to plug any immediate holes that might arise from the Omicron variant or other mutations.

The government does not publish regular, timely updates on exactly how much of the money remains. But an estimate from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities this month found that 42 states and the District of Columbia have spent $111 billion of the total $195 billion reserved for them. The remainder of the cash, which is reserved for local officials, has been much harder to track, though the Treasury Department says the money has been put to use nationwide on everything from mobile vaccine clinics in Buncombe County, N.C., to small-business financial assistance in Pierce County, Wash.

“I would be super thankful this federal money is there, given so much uncertainty in what’s going to happen,” said Ed Lazere, a senior fellow studying state fiscal issues at the CBPP. Asked if the Omicron variant might unleash further havoc, straining those dollars, he said it is “too soon” to say.