fb-pixel Skip to main content

Massachusetts to allow buses to drive on highway shoulder

By The Associated PressUpdated December 19, 2021, 6 minutes ago
Traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike as preparation for the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement Project continues in Boston, MA on July 24, 2018.
Traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike as preparation for the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement Project continues in Boston, MA on July 24, 2018.Craig F. Walker

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is beginning a pilot program to allow buses to drive on the shoulder of Interstate 93 during specific times.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised travelers that the pilot program begins Monday.

Authorized bus drivers using I-93, between Interstate 95 in Woburn and the high-occupancy vehicle lane entrance in Somerville, can drive on highway shoulders during the week when traffic is traveling below 35 miles per hour.

The buses may use the shoulders from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on I-93 southbound and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on I-93 northbound. Message boards along the bus lane corridor will be used to notify the public.

Advertisement

MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said that implementing the pilot before the holiday season should encourage more people to consider public transportation as an efficient way to reach destinations, including Logan Airport.

The travel area is about 7 miles long in each direction. The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority estimates that its Route 354 bus currently gets in traffic congestion for up to 20 minutes on I-93.

MBTA, Regional Transit Authority and Logan Express buses will be allowed to use the shoulder.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video