Senator Elizabeth Warren said she tested positive for COVID, only experiencing “mild symptoms”

By Jim Puzzanghera Globe Staff,Updated December 19, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and chair of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Growth, during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and chair of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Growth, during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 7.Eric Lee/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON—Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case but so far is only experiencing what she described as “mild symptoms.”

The 72-year-old Massachusetts Democrat wrote on her official Senate Twitter account that she had tested negative in the past week as part of regular testing. She said she is vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Warren wrote.

“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives,” Warren also wrote.

Warren’s oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, 86, died of COVID in April 2020.


Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.

