Senator Elizabeth Warren said she tested positive for COVID, only experiencing “mild symptoms”

WASHINGTON—Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case but so far is only experiencing what she described as “mild symptoms.”

The 72-year-old Massachusetts Democrat wrote on her official Senate Twitter account that she had tested negative in the past week as part of regular testing. She said she is vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Warren wrote.