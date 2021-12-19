Grappling with how best to deal with waste in Mass.

That may sound idealistic, but the math is simple. We generate more than 5.5 million tons of waste a year, which goes to landfills or incinerators. Of that, 34 percent is food and yard waste , all of which should be collected for compost; 23 percent is paper and cardboard, all of which could be recycled (and has been banned from disposal for decades, but enforcement of that ban is lacking); 12 percent is plastic waste, much of which we need to ban entirely; 6 percent is textiles, whose disposal the Department of Environmental Protection did recently ban. Add that up, and you see that we’ve already accounted for eliminating 75 percent of what is buried and burned.

We’d like to double down on Lily Pollans’s excellent Ideas piece ( “Dear Mayor Wu, let’s stop burning Boston’s trash,” Dec. 12) and ask Massachusetts to stop burning and burying trash. The state Department of Environmental Protection recently issued its 2020-2030 Solid Waste Master Plan, and it does not go far enough. We need a zero waste master plan instead.

If you’re not for zero waste, how much waste are you for?

To get to zero waste, we need to invest in infrastructure to make it easier to reduce and reuse and stop burying and burning. As someone said to me years ago, if you’re not for zero waste, how much waste are you for?

Janet Domenitz

Executive director

Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group

Cambridge





Thanks to Lilly Pollans for outlining the enormous environmental justice and public health problems with incineration and Massachusetts’ broken waste system.

The good news? Mayor Michelle Wu does not have to start from scratch. Boston already has a Zero Waste Plan, developed by an advisory committee appointed in 2018 by Mayor Martin Walsh, which outlines the steps needed: Create infrastructure for residents and businesses to reduce, reuse, compost, and recycle more and correctly. All of the steps can create local job opportunities. Wu’s job? Carry out the plan.

The bad news? In October, the state whiffed on an opportunity to address this problem with the release of its once-a-decade Solid Waste Master Plan. A goal of reducing trash 70 percent by 2030 would have been a no-brainer. That could be accomplished by expanding composting and enforcing existing rules that ban things such as paper, glass, and appliances from the trash. Instead, the Department of Environmental Protection set the anemic goal of 30 percent reduction by 2030, which is not going to help people in communities like Saugus living next to the oldest trash incinerator in the country.

Getting rid of incinerators is necessary, and it’s not rocket science. All it takes is leadership from our state and municipal leaders.

Elizabeth Saunders

Massachusetts director

Clean Water Action and Clean Water Fund

Boston





Waste-to-energy plants are a vital tool in our efforts

In “Dear Mayor Wu, let’s stop burning Boston’s trash,” Lily Pollans ignores the well-documented climate, energy, and metal recovery benefits of modern waste-to-energy power plants over landfilling.

I was delighted in 1994 when the Sandwich landfill on Route 130, near where I live, was closed and in its place was developed a waste transfer and recycling station. That landfill and at least 40 others, from South Boston to the Cape, were closed in the mid-’90s because many communities, enterprising businesspeople, and government officials had the foresight to collaborate in the building of the Covanta SEMASS waste-to-energy facility near Rochester. In the last 25 years, SEMASS has processed 25 million tons of solid wastes and produced 13 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Waste-to-energy facilities are by now the preferred alternative to landfills according to the US Environmental Protection Agency and the European Union. Landfilling is a major source of the potent greenhouse gas methane, a gas subject to a new international reduction agreement. Data reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the UN have shown that landfills are far bigger polluters than we knew just 10 years ago.

Without waste-to-energy, Massachusetts would truck 1.7 million more tons to permanent landfills each year, increasing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by about the same amount.

Modern waste-to-energy facilities are regulated with strict environmental controls. They provide a more sustainable solution than landfilling for what’s left over after waste reduction and recycling efforts. Meanwhile, numerous studies have shown that these facilities are safe for the communities where they operate.

Waste-to-energy is a vital tool to manage our waste, fight climate change, and complement waste reduction and recycling efforts. That’s a plan Mayor Wu can get behind.

Nickolas J. Themelis

East Sandwich

The writer is a senior scientist and the Stanley-Thompson Professor emeritus of earth and environmental engineering at Columbia University. He is heading an international academic organization, the Global Waste-to-Energy Research and Technology Council, which is dedicated to advancing sustainable waste management worldwide.