After a bout with COVID-19, Celtics’ Josh Richardson has come back strong

Instead, the Celtics rented an Airbnb apartment in the Phoenix area for Richardson. He stayed there for four days and tried to stay occupied.

But on the day of that game Richardson tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to sitting out the Celtics’ blowout loss, Richardson was unable to travel back to Boston with the team afterward.

After battling some minor injuries at the start of this year, Celtics guard Josh Richardson scored 17 points in Boston’s loss to the Clippers Dec. 8 and was eager to build on that momentum against the Suns two nights later.

“Watched a lot of film, slept a lot,” Richardson said. “My Xbox was broken too, so that made it a lot worse. I couldn’t play [with my team] like I wanted to. But I was just on a bike. I had a little weight room, so I was all right.”

Richardson said he never developed coronavirus symptoms. He eventually flew home on a commercial jet, and after registering a pair of negative tests he was cleared to return for Friday night’s game against the Warriors.

He scored 15 points in that contest and was then dominant in Boston’s 114-107 win over the Knicks Saturday, erupting for a season-high 27 points and lifting Boston’s severely shorthanded group.

Since Richardson felt no effects from COVID, the mini break essentially gave him a chance to recharge, and he appeared to be one of the most energized and effective players on the court in both games this weekend.

“I mean, the game mentally is tough,” Richardson said. “So having one off day is huge, but being able to have five off days is definitely different. It’s good for my legs. I like to try to take care of my knees. I think that’s a big factor in my effect on the game. Just being professional, using time off and not just wasting it I think is a big thing.”

