Buffalo ends skid, sets up AFC East showdown with Patriots by pounding Carolina

The Bills limited Allen’s mobility a week after the fourth-year starter was hurt in an overtime loss at Tampa Bay. Allen was sacked a season-high four times for 17 yards. He scrambled once for 26 yards in the third quarter.

Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards while Singletary kept Buffalo moving on the ground and opened the scoring on a 16-yard run.

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards with his quarterback mostly kept in the pocket by a sprained left foot, and the Buffalo Bills beat the offensively challenged Carolina Panthers, 31-14, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Gabriel Davis scored twice, including a 20-yard catch on a post route for a 24-8 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter — Davis had several steps on defender Rashaan Melvin on that one. Davis also scored on a 14-yard catch in the fourth quarter, and Stefon Diggs had an 11-yard TD grab in a game the Bills never trailed.

Buffalo (8-6) was at risk of its first three-game skid in three years. The Bills have won four of nine games and kept a hold of at least a wild-card spot. They can still repeat as AFC East champions, too, with a key showdown against the first-place Patriots (9-5) in Foxborough next Sunday.

The Panthers (5-9) dropped their fourth straight and lost for the ninth time in 11 games. In a what-else-can-go-wrong season, Carolina was dealt a blow a little over an hour before kickoff when kicker Zane Gonzalez had to be helped off the field after hurting his quadriceps.

The injury left Carolina minus a real kicker. The Panthers passed up a field-goal attempt and failed to convert fourth-and-9 from Buffalo’s 24 to end their second possession. Carolina converted one of two 2-point attempts.

After Cam Newton scored on a 4-yard run, DJ Moore made a one-handed catch in the right corner of the end zone to cut Buffalo’s lead to 14-8 with 1:48 left in the first half. Newton was stopped on a running attempt after hitting Ameer Abdullah for a 23-yard touchdown catch with 11:01 remaining.

The Panthers converted just 1 of 5 fourth-down tries. Efe Obada ended Carolina’s last real chance for a comeback by sacking Newton for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-10 from his own 46 with under six minutes left.

Allen’s one miscue was an interception in which he sailed a pass intended for Diggs that was picked off by Jeremy Chinn. Allen’s ninth interception in seven games set up Newton’s touchdown.

Newton finished 13 of 39 for 156 yards and an interception, with 15 carries for a team-leading 71 yards. He extended his NFL record by scoring a TD rushing and TD passing for the 44th time of his career. Newton also extended his streak of scoring a TD rushing to five consecutive games, matching the NFL record for a quarterback set by Arizona’s Kyler Murray last year.

Newton has lost 12 consecutive starts for Carolina, a skid that began before he spent last season with the Patriots. Newton hasn’t led Carolina to victory since a 42-28 win against Tampa Bay on Nov. 4, 2018.

Not long after Gonzalez was helped off the field after getting hurt, Carolina had what was essentially a kick-off to see if anyone was able to replace him. Receiver Brandon Zylstra, practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon, and linebacker Frankie Luvu each practiced field-goal attempts before the game.

Punter Lachlan Edwards handled kickoff duties.

Dolphins 31, Jets 24 — Duke Johnson rushed for 107 yards and had a career-best two touchdowns, DeVante Parker caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa with 3:37 left, and Miami (7-7) rallied from a 10-0 hole to abysmal New York (3-11) for its sixth straight win. Johnson — basically the go-to back as a last resort because of virus-related issues throughout the week — had the first 100-yard game from a Miami rusher this season. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Dolphins, who were the first team the Jets led at halftime this season. Brandin Echols had a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown, and both Zach Wilson and Braxton Berrios rushed for scores in a losing effort.

Lions 30, Cardinals 12 — Kyler Murray had a shaky performance and Detroit (2-11-1) pulled a home shocker on Arizona (10-4), which started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and was undefeated on the road. The third-year quarterback, without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, was 23 of 41 for 257 yards with a touchdown (thrown when there was 4:40 left in the game and Arizona trailed by 15 points) and an interception, and finished with just 3 yards rushing on four carries. Much-maligned Jared Goff, meanwhile, completed 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns. Detroit’s Craig Reynolds ran for a career-high 112 yards, and rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 90 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Cowboys 21, Giants 6 — In East Rutherford, N.J., defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble and made two other big plays that led to 15 points, and Dallas (10-4) inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2018. Dak Prescott threw a touchdown, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 13-yard run, and the defense forced four turnovers by New York (4-10), including Trevon Diggs’ NFL-leading 10th interception. (Three total interceptions by Dallas gave it a league-high 23 picks.) Sidelined by a broken foot most of the season, Lawrence set up 10 of the 15 first-half points. Meanwhile, the Giants were held to field goals by Graham Gano of 35 and 42 yards, and lost their third straight game with backup Mike Glennon starting for the injured Daniel Jones (neck).

Texans 30, Jaguars 16 — Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Houston’s first kickoff return for a score since 2009, and the Texans (3-11) won in Jacksonville (2-12), taking their eighth straight in the series and sweeping their rivals for the ninth time in the last 11 years. Smith somehow escaped five defenders near the 30-yard line — Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins broke his right ankle trying to make the tackle — before coasting the rest of the way. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills won for the first time in eight starts. He connected with Brandin Cooks twice for touchdowns, once early and again late. Under interim coach Darrell Bevell, who took over after Urban Meyer was fired early Thursday, the Jags showed no spark and ended up dropping their 10th straight against AFC South opponents.