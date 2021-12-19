Cowboys’ offense may be the only thing holding Big D back

For the third straight game, it forced four turnovers and had a hand in 15 points as Dallas (10-4) inched closer to a playoff berth and the NFC East title.

Continuing a run of subpar performances, the offense was limited to 328 yards and for all practical purposes two field goals in a 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Once again, the Cowboys’ defense led the way.

The only thing separating the Dallas Cowboys from being an NFL power might be their offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott admittedly was frustrated after the game. Not, of course, with the win, which was the team’s third straight, all on the road. The Cowboys’ two touchdown drives covered 13 and 29 yards and both were set up by the defense.

Advertisement

“When we get to putting up points the way we want to put them up and not just settling for field goals, some large wins,” Prescott said of the thought of all phases of the Cowboys' game being in gear. "But it just takes playing together and playing complementary football, rewarding those guys on defense for four touchdowns when they get those turnovers. And as I said, peaking at the right time is most important."

The offense certainly has the tools. It had 10 plays of 10 yards or more on Sunday, pushing its season total to 209. It is averaging 400 yards in total offense, again close to the top of the league.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t mind his defense carrying the team, for now.

“I think it’s OK we continue to play complementary football," he said. “Trust me, we know who’s being productive and the things that we need to do a little better. I say it every week, they’re very accountable. They’ve got a really good work ethic. We’re about improving and winning. Frankly, winning and improving. We improved as a football team today. I think we needed to run the ball coming in here and we accomplished that part of it, so we’ll continue to chip away at our passing game.”

Advertisement

Prescott finished 28 of 37 for 217 yards. He didn’t throw an interception but lost a fumble on a strip-sack in the fourth quarter because he tried to wait for Amari Cooper to get open deep. That’s been a problem lately. Teams are playing two-high coverage schemes against Dallas which forces it to grind the ball down the field. On Sunday, the Giants forced field goals. Prescott’s longest completion was 19 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater carted off with feared head injury

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken to a hospital for a head injury after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Denver’s loss to Cincinnati, following a collision that also sent Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie from the game with a leg injury.

Bridgewater had movement in his extremities, and coach Vic Fangio said he’d be held overnight for observation but was expected to be OK.

Denver trailed 9-3 with 5:34 left in the third quarter when Bridgewater scrambled to his right on second-and-5 from his 30-yard line. Bachie came up and squatted as he was about to make contact.

They collided and Bridgewater went airborne, landing a yard past the first-down marker, but falling on his face just as he was hit again by defensive tackle B.J. Hill. Bridgewater lay motionless as Bachie rolled onto his back on his own several yards away. Concerned players from both teams gathered on the field.

Advertisement

While Bachie was helped off with a leg injury and ruled out, the cart came out to take Bridgewater off the field.

Jalen Ramsey cleared to play Tuesday

Jalen Ramsey has been cleared to play for the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday night in their delayed game against Seattle.

The 2020 All-Pro defensive back was the biggest name on the Rams’ vast reserve/COVID-19 list, which has contained at least 29 players the past two weeks. He went on the list a few hours before the Rams’ victory at Arizona last Monday night. Ramsey plays an important, do-everything role on the Rams’ defense, and his absence was obvious against the Cardinals. Kyler Murray passed for 383 yards in the Rams’ 30-23 win.

The Rams (9-4) still have 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, most prominently linebacker Von Miller, safety Jordan Fuller, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Seattle, meanwhile, placed six more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting cornerback D.J. Reed, starting right tackle Brandon Shell, and special teams standout Travis Homer.

Chicago, which is schedule to play Minnesota on Monday, placed cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the list. The Bears now have 14 players on it, including the entire starting secondary, with Johnson and Gipson joining safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns.

Same old Jets

⋅ The Jets were locked into last place in the AFC East with their loss at Miami, sending them to 3-11 on the season and four games behind the Dolphins in the standings with only three contests remaining. This will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Jets finish last. The only other team on such a dismal pace is Jacksonville, which lost to Houston on Sunday to fall to 2-12 and into last place in the AFC South, now well on its way to a fifth last-place finish in that six-year span.

Advertisement

⋅ Former Bills linebacker Harry Jacobs, an original member of the Patriots who was a key member of Buffalo’s 1964 and ‘65 AFL champion teams, died on Friday. He was 84 and had been battling numerous illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, and living in a nursing home just outside of Buffalo. Drafted by Detroit in 1959, Jacobs began his career with the Boston Patriots from 1960-62, playing in 37 of the franchise’s first 42 games. Largely usurped by Nick Buoniconti, he was sold to Buffalo in July 1963 and played there for seven seasons. Alongside fellow linebackers Mike Stratton and John Tracey, Jacobs helped solidify a dominant Bills defense that allowed the fewest points in the AFL in 1964, 1965 and 1966, and shut out the high-scoring San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship Game.