It was a long time coming, but Colts got a measure of revenge not only beating, but outcoaching, Patriots

“It was a big [expletive] deal,’’ longtime Indianapolis media member (print and TV) Bob Kravitz said after the Colts beat the Patriots, 27-17, Saturday night. “To have the Patriots continually outplay, outsmart and out-bully the Colts has been a blow to the local psyche. This felt cathartic in a way that the 38-34 AFC Championship game in 2006 was cathartic.’’

Remember all that fun we had mocking the Buffalo Bills and their fans after Bill Belichick cut their meaty hearts out in Orchard Park a couple of weeks ago?

Here in the Hub of the Universe, mocking the Colts has been a parlor game since the days when Tom Brady and Peyton Manning first dueled at the beginning of this century.

Advertisement

It’s been almost too easy. Manning was the soft guy with the big arm and big numbers, while Our Tom was tougher, clutch, and a consummate winner. We laughed at the Colts when GM Bill Polian pounded his fist in the Foxborough press box and got rules enforced because New England’s defensive backs were too rough on Colts receivers in the 2003 AFC Championship game (played Jan. 18, 2004).

Belichick and the Pats have owned the Colts for most of this century, beating them eight straight times, including the 2014 AFC Championship game (played Jan. 18, 2015) by a score of 45-7. That was the day Colts linebacker D’Qwell Jackson intercepted Brady, saved the football as a souvenir, and handed it to a Colts staffer who noticed that the ball didn’t have much air. Colts GM Ryan Grigson — ever-convinced that the Patriots were cheating — went straight to the principal’s office with the soft football and the rest was Deflategate history.

As recently as 2018 the Pats disrespected the Colts mightily, enticing Josh McDaniels to come back to Foxborough after the Colts had announced McDaniels as their new head coach. McDaniels had already hired several assistant coaches before he quit on the Colts; one of them — Matt Eberflus — stuck around and today serves as Indy’s defensive coordinator. Eberflus was calling the shots when the Colts held the Patriots scoreless for the first three quarters Saturday at Lucas Oil (Can Boyd) Stadium.

Advertisement

Colts GM Chris Ballard has to be smiling. He’s the one who declared, “The rivalry’s back on,’’ after McDaniels embarrassed the Indy franchise four years ago.

After McDaniels weaseled out of his commitment, Ballard hired Frank Reich, who got the better of Belichick Saturday.

Suddenly not the smartest guy in the room, New England’s Hoodie was especially grumpy after this loss. Belichick saw his vaunted front seven gashed for 228 yards. He saw more sloppy play from his red zone offense. He saw offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn effectively tackle teammate Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriot backfield. He saw Mac Jones get intercepted twice. He saw the Colts score an easy touchdown on a blocked punt. He saw the Pats commit eight penalties, including an absolutely soul-crushing false start (Michael Onwenu), which turned what looked like a sure touchdown into a fraidy cat field goal, cutting Indy’s lead to 20-10 with less than nine minutes to play.

Belichick’s decision to go for 3, instead of 7, on fourth and goal from the 7 effectively ended the game. New England only had one timeout left, and the way Indy was gashing New England’s front seven, you knew the Pats weren’t going to have a chance for two more scores.

Advertisement

“I did what I thought was best for the team” explained Belichick.

Sorry, but going for a field goal in that moment was a blunder. And the Patriots never recovered.

This must have been what Bill meant when he repeatedly said, “We didn’t coach well.’’

The Patriots can still lock up the AFC East if they beat the Bills in Foxborough Sunday. That will be followed by a Tomato Can game vs. Jacksonville and the traditional “anything can happen” regular-season finale in Miami. New England is going to make the playoffs. But this is not going to be one of those January layups with the first-round bye and a clear path to the AFC Championship game without doing much of anything.

The Chiefs are better than the Patriots. Even though New England has wins over Buffalo and Tennessee, the Bills and Titans are both problematic in January. It turns out we were premature buying tickets for the Super Bowl Express after the Pats won seven in a row and ascended to the top of most NFL power rankings. This is not like the good old days. This is not a Patriot team that can play from behind. The AFC East is not going to bow at the altar of Belichick.

And beating the Colts in the playoffs is no longer a sure thing. Indianapolis has a tough, hard-nosed team and a coach that is not Josh McDaniels, and also not afraid of Belichick.

Advertisement

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.