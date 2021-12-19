In late-game pressure situation, Matignon turns up defense for girls’ basketball win over Maimonides

“Maimonides, they were stronger and they kind of took the momentum away from us,” Matignon coach John Farrell said. “Putting on the full-court press, we were able to gain momentum again.”

The Warriors switched to a full-court press in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to force turnovers and make up a 5-point deficit against Maimonides. They stuck with the press throughout overtime, earning a hard-fought 41-39 victory at home Sunday.

When the Matignon girls’ basketball team couldn’t buy a 3-point bucket, it used defense to create offense in the closing minutes.

Matignon (3-0) needed something. The Warriors were a stunning 0 for 33 on 3-point attempts. They kept themselves in the game by attacking the basket.

“All our points came from in the paint, inside the key or just outside the key,” Farrell said.

Sophomore Isabella Lopez-Marin was the spark with 22 points and 9 assists in the Catholic Central League victory, and junior guard Alec Baldwin added 10 points. Lopez-Marin steadied the offense as the team’s floor general and made big plays late to secure the win.

“She controls everything on the floor,” Farrell said. “[She’s a] smart ballplayer, has great instincts [and] great anticipation of where the player’s going to be and what she’s trying to do.”

Farrell credits his squad with staying composed and together to help fuel the hot 3-0 start to the season.

“We’ve been sticking together. We’ve been complementing each other and playing good team basketball,” he said.

Brooks 72, Worcester Academy 40 — Junior guard Kendall Eddy racked up 29 points to power Brooks (7-0) to a convincing victory.

Boys’ basketball

Austin Prep 77, Maimonides 42 — Sam Charchaflian (17 points), Will Cacciatore (15 points) and David McMahon (15 points) were the scoring leaders for the visiting Cougars (3-0) in the nonleague win.

Brooks 51, Brimmer & May 49 — Colgate-bound senior guard Brady Cummins (18 points, 7 rebounds) converted a steal with 6 seconds left into the winning shot at the buzzer to lift Brooks to the win in the Cushing Holiday Tournament. Junior forward Fru Nkimbeng had a career-high 10 points along with 4 rebounds.

Boys’ hockey

Arlington Catholic 6, Lexington 2 — Nolan Mallett’s hat trick was all the Cougars (3-0) needed in their nonleague victory at Bentley Arena in Waltham.

Belmont 3, Melrose 0 — Cam Fici scored twice and Joe Michaud got his first career goal for the Marauders (3-0) to support the shutout goaltending of Ryan Griffin in the Middlesex League battle at Stoneham Arena.

Methuen 4, Haverhill 3 — Owen Kneeland’s overtime goal gave the host Rangers (2-1) the win in the DCL/MVC 3 matchup. Danny Fields, who assisted Kneeland’s goal, tied the game midway through the third period, just two minutes after Jake Costa scored twice in 7 seconds to give the Hillies (0-1) a brief lead.

Nantucket 4, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Riley Williams scored a pair of goals and the Whalers (2-1) won the Cape & Islands matchup at Martha’s Vineyard Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 6, Arlington Catholic 3 — Chloe Bryda had a hat trick, and Grace Nelson added 2 goals and 3 assists for the Shamrocks (3-1) at AJ Quetta Rink in Attleboro.