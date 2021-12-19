Mystics win 2022 WNBA lottery, will pick No.1

The Washington Mystics will have a chance to restock and rebound from their worst season under Coach Mike Thibault after securing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. At Sunday’s draft lottery, the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Mystics, and Dallas Wings had a shot at the top pick. The Mystics moved up from No. 3; they will be followed by the Fever, Dream, and Wings. The only other time the Mystics had the No. 1 pick was in 1999 - before the lottery was put in place; they selected Hall of Famer Chamique Holdsclaw . The Mystics finished ninth this season at 12-20, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the second time under Thibault. There isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 pick in April’s draft, but Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are considered the top prospects. Michigan forward Naz Hillmon , Mississippi forward Shakira Austin , North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane , South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson , Iowa State guard Ashley Joens and Connecticut guard Evina Westbrook are in the mix to be high first-round picks.

Advertisement

GOLF

Masters at 83 and counting after final ranking

The top 50 from the final world ranking of the year was set , adding 10 players to the field for the Masters in April. The list included Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, and Ryan Palmer, who are exclusive members of the PGA Tour. The final ranking, along with other criteria, puts the field at 83 players. The list also includes Tiger Woods, who is recovering from severe injuries to his right leg from a Feb. 23 car crash. He has not determined whether he will be able to walk and compete at Augusta National on April 8-11. Augusta National prefers to keep the field for the Masters at under 100 players, a target it has met every year dating to 1966 and would appear to be on pace to continue.

Advertisement

SOCCER

American Jordan Pefok scored 4 goals in Swiss League

American Jordan Pefok scored a career-high four goals, leading Young Boys to a 5-0 rout at Lugano in the Swiss Super League. Pefok scored in the sixth minute with a right-footed shot from the penalty area and the 21st minute with a header from inside the 6-yard box. He boosted the lead to four goals when he converted a penalty kick in the 49th and got his final goal in the 61st with a header from near the penalty spot.

Game stopped in Germany after racist chants

A third-division soccer game in Germany was abandoned due to racist abuse directed at a visiting player. Referee Nicolas Winter initially stopped the game between hosts MSV Duisburg and VfL Osnabrück in the 33rd minute after monkey chants were aimed at Osnabrück forward Aaron Opoku. . The referee said he could see how shocked the 22-year-old Opoku was.

TENNIS

Thiem to miss 2 tournaments ahead of Australian Open

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem’s lengthy recovery from a right wrist injury has forced him to miss the ATP Cup and another tournament in Sydney ahead of next month’s Australian Open. Thiem was expected to play in Dubai this week but withdrew after catching a cold and returning to Austria. . The ATP Cup team event is scheduled for Sydney from Jan. 1-9 and the ATP tournament from Jan. 9-15. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17 in Melbourne. The 28-year-old Thiem, whose ranking has dropped to No. 15 during his time off the tour, says his goal is still to travel to Australia and return to competitive action at the Australian Open, but that he’ll make a final decision on Melbourne by the end of December.

Advertisement

Emma Raducanu selected BBC sports personality of year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was voted the BBC’s sports personality of the year to cap an incredible rise throughout 2021. The 19-year-old Raducanu became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title with her triumph in New York in September after not dropping a set in the tournament. She was the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a major tournament, enabling her to beat Olympic gold medalists — diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty — to the BBC honor. .

MISCELLANY

Sofia Goggia extends dominance to super-G

Sofia Goggia has been unbeaten in downhill for an entire year. Now the Olympic champion from Italy is starting to dominate in super-G, too. Goggia won the last women’s World Cup super-G of the calendar year, a day after she triumphed in her seventh straight downhill ... Henrik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian who won his first World Cup giant slalom race in two years with a new setup ... Japanese snowboard star Ayumu Hirano finished fifth at the Dew Tour, but his spot in the standings hardly mattered.