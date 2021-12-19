NHL announces season will continue, but US-Canada cross-border games postponed through Dec. 23

A total of 27 games already had been postponed through Saturday, including four involving the Bruins — Saturday at Montreal, Sunday in Ottawa, and then home games against the Hurricanes (Tuesday) and Avalanche (Thursday). The Bruins have had nine players and two staff members placed on the COVID-19 list in the last week.

The announcement comes following several days of meetings with each group’s respective medical experts. The decision impacts 12 more games scheduled through Dec. 23.

The NHL regular season will proceed as scheduled this week, but amid a rise in positive COVID tests across the league, the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association jointly announced Sunday that any cross-border games between US and Canadian-based teams are postponed through Thursday.

In the joint statement, the NHL and NHLPA said they will continue to evaluate the league’s participation in the Beijing Olympics in February.

Here is the complete NHL/NHLPA statement:

i) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season schedule. Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among Players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness. Therefore, the NHLPA’s and NHL’s medical experts have determined that, with virtually all Players and Club hockey staff fully vaccinated, the need to temporarily shut down individual teams should continue to be made on a case-by-case basis. The effects of recently introduced enhanced prevention and detection measures will be evaluated daily. The NHL and NHLPA, along with their medical experts, will be monitoring not only the number and pattern of positive COVID results, but also the depth of Club line-ups so as to ensure both the health and safety of the Players and the integrity of League competition.

ii) Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, effective on Monday, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday break on Dec. 23, will be postponed and rescheduled.

iii) Given the disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events – 27 games had been postponed as of Saturday and at least 12 more will be postponed through Dec. 23 – and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days.

With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, and amid changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting Protocols as necessary.

Here are the US-Canada games that were postponed as a part of Sunday’s announcement:

Monday: Montreal at New York Islanders; Anaheim at Edmonton;

Tuesday: St. Louis at Ottawa; Vancouver at San Jose;

Wednesday: Montreal at New York Rangers; Winnipeg at Dallas; Edmonton at Los Angeles;

Thursday: St. Louis at Toronto; Carolina at Ottawa; Montreal at New Jersey; Anaheim at Vancouver; Edmonton at San Jose.