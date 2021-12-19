No excuses, and nothing for Patriots to do but move on from this flat performance

There were moments Saturday night the Patriots looked every bit the team that had lost all its momentum during its bye week, had endured a week of lackluster practices (Mac Jones’s description, not mine) and came out flat in one of its biggest games of the year. There was no other conclusion to reach after the ugliest 30 minutes of football the Pats have played all season, a first half in which they were manhandled in the trenches, mistake-prone everywhere from the offense to special teams, and sent to the locker room with zero points (for the first time in 100 games) and tails tucked firmly between their football pants.

INDIANAPOLIS — There were moments Saturday night the Patriots looked completely overmatched by the Colts, looked nothing like the team that had flown to Indianapolis on the wings of a seven-game winning streak, bore no resemblance to the group that had pushed itself to the top of the AFC.

Advertisement

And then there were moments Saturday night the Patriots looked completely in charge of their fate, looked every bit like the resilient group of veterans that had climbed out of a 2-4 start to alert the rest of the NFL to their ongoing resurgence. Bore every likeness to the group staking a claim among conference favorites by taking that unbeaten road record to Indianapolis and clawing their way back into a game that had threatened to turn this into a laugher, rising from their stupor to play a more respectable brand of football after halftime.

Yet even as those high points injected this marquee Saturday night matchup with a level of drama befitting two playoff hopefuls and fierce conference rivals, this was a case of far too little and much too late for the Patriots. Even worse, it was, in the words of veteran captain Matthew Slater, a “wake-up call,” a harsh reminder that no team can endure the self-inflicted wounds the Patriots did to themselves inside Lucas Oil Stadium and expect to beat anyone, never mind a team as balanced, aggressive and talented as the Colts.

Advertisement

Bring out the cold water, douse the Patriots with it, and turn the page on a 27-17 loss that careened from being not nearly as close as that score would indicate to much closer than it even appears, a night the Patriots fell behind early by 20, fought back to within a field goal late in the fourth quarter only to suffer the final indignity of a 67-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run that sealed the win for the Colts.

Giving up a big run to Taylor is neither shocking nor embarrassing — he is among the league’s best running backs, with Next Gen stats quickly pointing out that he reached a top speed of 22.13 m.p.h. on the run, the fastest speed by a ball-carrier this season. It was the rest of the litany of mistakes that killed the Patriots, a laundry list of errors that left coach Bill Belichick in an even more-than-usual state of postgame mumbling annoyance, his repetition of the need to “coach better” and “play better” revealing his deep frustration with this game.

To wit: Eight penalties, including two false starts, including one that turned a potential fourth-quarter touchdown into a fourth-quarter field goal, another a defensive holding that changed a missed third-quarter Indianapolis field goal into a shorter, made one. A blocked punt that went for a touchdown. A red zone interception that took potential points off the board. An ejection for safety Kyle Dugger, who had company with the Colts’ Michael Pittman (whose helmet Duggar pulled off in a second half fisticuff) but who was missed as the game wore on.

Advertisement

“We spot a great team 20 points at their place? Good luck trying to win,” captain Matthew Slater said. “I don’t think we did anything good enough to win.

“It’s frustrating. There’s no excuse for it. No excuse to play like that, to come out flat. Uncharacteristic penalties. Basic stuff we get beat on fundamentally. We knew it was going to be tough to come here and win, knew we had to play our best and we didn’t.

“We tried to hit the reset button after a play like that [blocked punt in the first quarter] and we did that. It was frustrating but I think when you’re in that situation you can either let it spiral on you or try to flush it and go to the next play. We certainly competed all the way till the end of the game until that long touchdown run, we gave ourselves a chance. It’s obviously frustrating, but you have to keep your composure.”

What other choice do they have? A rematch with the division rival Bills is only eight days away, and AFC seeding still hangs in the balance.

Advertisement

“We didn’t play our best football today, against a good team, a team that’s hungry at this time of year,” Devin McCourty said. “But our season’s not over. We’ve got to get ready to go, a division game, a team we just played and will be ready for us. We got an extra day, we got to learn from it, fix some things and move on.

“If we don’t handle it well, that’s our season.”

They didn’t handle this one well, not when it mattered most, not when they took the field only to get their doors blown off, beaten at the line of scrimmage, sure. But even worse, beaten at the game of readiness, left to suffer in silence as the familiar strains of “Sweet Caroline” blared from the stadium speakers in the final minutes, no doubt an intentional use of the Red Sox’ traditional victory song.

The grumpy Belichick was singing no such happy tune as he reached the postgame lectern, yanking a microphone down as he grumbled, “As far as the game goes obviously we didn’t do anything well enough to win, didn’t play well, didn’t coach well, too many penalties, fumbles, interceptions, [gave up] over 200 yards rushing, played from behind the whole game. So nothing really good enough. Go back to work here and coach and play better next week. Disappointing but move on.”

No other choice.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.